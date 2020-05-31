Bentzinger the best choice for sheriff
I have been a close friend and classmate of Danielle Bentzinger for years. As a mother, I can see there is not a more passionate candidate in the race for Pottawattamie County sheriff than her. Even from a young age, she’s been a competitor. She always wants to do her best, and I know she will do an excellent job if elected as sheriff.
Throughout her entire life, Bentzinger has been a fighter. No matter the obstacle, or people, who have stood the way, she is always ready to stand up for what is right. She doesn’t back down from tough situations and will always give you the truth. No matter the issue, I know that we will always get an honest answer from her. This is a quality that I admire about her, and quality I want from my representatives.
On the campaign trail, you can see the dedication that Bentzinger has to the job of sheriff. Not only does she want to listen, but she seeks to understand our situation and the problems we are facing as a county. This dedication is far more reaching than her own circles. She wants to connect with those she has never met before and ensure that they have a voice in county leadership.
Her ability to go into tough situations with an open mind, and heart, is what makes her stand out in this race. She is truly the leader we need here.
Lastly, Bentzinger is a kind and genuine friend. She is always there for those who need her help or advice in times of hardship. She provides real and meaningful insight that I know will help Pottawattamie County far past her term as sheriff. Everyone here can count on Bentzinger to get the job done!
Tonya Crompton
Council Bluffs
Vote for Steve King
Soon, the Republican primary election involving five 4th District candidates will be here. June 2 will end the annoying, persistent barrage of mail and television ads for “RINO Randy” Feenstra and his multi-thousand dollar campaign effort to be on the ballot come Nov. 9.
The incumbent on June 2 is Steve King. He’s been “delivering” for almost a generation now, without the aid of PAC and Super PAC money from out of state entities that don’t know the difference between Iowa and Idaho.
Farmers, veterans dealing with the bureaucracy of the Veterans Administration Health Care System, the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions have all benefitted from Steve’s advocacy in the House of Representatives. All this, despite petty party politics and even pettier adherence to political correctness. Those opposing Congressman King stop at nothing to discredit him and distort his record. But hey, liberals and RINOs (Republicans in name only) are known for that — it’s part of their campaign strategy. Look what they have been trying to do to President Trump for over three years.
Sam Clovis said it best, a few months ago, when he endorsed Congressman King over his closest rival in Iowa. Quoting Sam: Steve King’s opposition (aka Mr. Feenstra) “couldn’t carry his briefcase.” Also, in a recent newsletter, Sam strengthens the case for Steve as he points out, “When organizations like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Right to Life endorse one’s opponent, then one knows these evil forces in the nation are attempting to suppress, and then eradicate the conservative movement in America.”
Simply put, “Steve King is a true Constitutional conservative. His opponents are not.” Amen to that!
Those in leadership roles in the Republican Party need to get their collective crania out of their collective derrieres and restore Steve King’s position with the committees he’s so faithfully served. RINO Californian Kevin McCarthy does not speak for the conservative principles of government Steve King and the 4th District of Iowa are proud to proclaim. Stick with Steve!
Bill Kersting
Spencer
David Young the right choice in 3rd District
With Iowa reopening, we are in need of valuable leadership and someone who listens to the heartbeat of Iowa, which is its rural communities. In 2018 Cindy Axne won the House of Representatives seat by winning one county (Polk) out of 16 counties. Yes she received the urban vote but cared little about rural Iowa and did little campaigning here.
Since being elected she has voted lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and the Liberal Left while avoiding the concerns of rural Iowa, as she is almost never to be seen outside of Polk County. As a state legislator in her district I have never been contacted by her personally for information, political thoughts or just to touch base on what is going on in my district. I will be casting my vote for David Young to return as my representative to Congress.
I know him because he knows me, and we the people of rural Iowa see him in our county every month as an advocate for us, not a pawn for those who have spent the last 3+ years doing nothing but attacking our president.
Iowa Rep. Tom Moore, R-21
Griswold
David Young a friend of ‘rural Iowa’
Rural Iowa has a true friend and leader in David Young. As a member of Congress, he showed up, he listened and he took those concerns back to Congress and simply got things done. Now more than ever we need someone who truly understands how Washington D.C. affects us here in rural Iowa, and that person is David Young.
Ray Gaesser
Corning
‘We need’ David Young
In the midst of a crisis, Cindy Axne and Nancy Pelosi believed it was more important to renovate a Washington DC opera house (the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts) and not help Iowans in need. Not surprising when you find out Axne’s first vote in Congress was to make taxpayers pay for political campaigns. I wish I was kidding.
We need a true public servant back in Congress. Someone who makes Iowa a priority. That person is David Young and I can’t wait to vote him back, we need him.
Naomi Corrie
Council Bluffs
Vote Greenfield for Senate
Iowans have a few days left to make their voices heard in Iowa’s Democratic Senate primary. I encourage them to join me in voting for Theresa Greenfield.
Theresa is a farm kid who doesn’t back down from a challenge and isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and get the job done. She’s been a business leader and with the help of Social Security and union benefits, she overcame major challenges early in life as a widow with two young kids. She has experienced tough times and knows how to get through them.
Theresa has built a very strong grassroots campaign in this race, including endorsements from dozens of Iowa leaders and labor unions representing tens of thousands of workers, all of whom know that she will stand up to corporate special interests in Washington and put Iowa’s working families first. That’s what we need to beat Sen. Joni Ernst.
We need someone who will represent those interests with honesty and integrity. I am tired of lies, misinformation, alternative truths, misdirection, lack of accountability, and the ineptness that seems so prevalent in our government. We need a senator who is truthful and responsible.
Whether you are concerned about the availability of healthcare for ALL Iowans, climate change, tariff wars, job training, education, immigration reform, Medicare, Social Security, or the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on our society, Theresa Greenfield will be a strong voice representing all Iowans in the U.S. Senate.
I am proud to support her and believe she will bring honesty and integrity back to the Senate. Please join me in voting for her on election day.
Alan R. Fisher, M.D.
Council Bluffs
An open letter to Sen. Chuck Schumer
We write to you as long-time Iowa political activists asking that you, and allied groups and individuals working in concert with you, cease and desist unwelcome interference in the Iowa Democratic Party’s primary campaign to nominate our candidate for the Senate seat now held by Republican Joni Ernst.
Four progressive Democratic candidates have engaged in a spirited primary race. We believe that Sen. Ernst is particularly vulnerable and can be beaten. No daylight separates her from either Republican Leader Mitch McConnell or President Donald J. Trump, both of whom suffer from diminishing public support in Iowa.
Iowa Democrats value level campaign playing fields, uncontaminated by influences of dark outside money — the kind of funds regrettably allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United v F.E.C. decision a decade ago. The unprecedented intervention by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and its associated pressure groups into our U.S. Senate primary campaign has created a treacherous playing field that is hardly level. In response to the DSCC’s encouragements, reportedly, more than $10 million of DSCC-related funding, much of it coming from out-of-state, deep-pocket sources have been poured into Iowa to support the candidacy of one of the primary election candidates, Theresa Greenfield.
Your efforts have not merely placed a thumb upon, but have stomped your foot print upon the scales of fairness that have generally characterized the modern Iowa Democratic Party’s primary election process. Most disturbing to us, in the closing days of this campaign, many of the commercials sponsored by the DSCC’s allies have gone starkly negative against Geenfield’s opponents. Supporting a candidate with heavy-handed tactics is one thing, but razing the field of other Democratic hopefuls goes too far. During this divisive time, no one benefits from tearing down fellow Democrats in this race but Ernst.
These actions unfairly undermine the prospects of progressive Democratic candidates, each of whom have been campaigning hard to stop McConnell and his minions from: Gutting access to affordable health care in the midst of a pandemic; removing important environmental protections; confirming partisan judges to lifetime appointments on the federal bench and Supreme Court; and attacking reproductive rights of women.
Quit big-footing Iowa Democratic Party primaries. Stand up against, and do not facilitate, the use of dark campaign money. And, direct those associated with the DSCC to cease and desist the financing of negative attack-ads aimed at any Iowa Democratic candidate for elective office.
James C. Larew, Iowa City
Retired Iowa Sen. Daryl Beall, Fort Dodge
Bill Brauch, Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee
Nancy Bobo, founder and chair, Women for a Stronger America
Bret A. Nilles, Linn County Democrat Party chair
Edward F. Noethe, Council Bluffs
Ruth Thompson, Iowa Democratic Party Disability Caucus vice chair
Suzette Jensen, former Des Moines School Board member
Sara Riley, Cedar Rapids
Mary Jo Riesberg, Lee County Democratic Party chair
Wear a mask, properly, for safety while out and about
Our everyday routine lives have been forever changed and affected by COVID-19. As a retired nurse I have been sheltering in place. However, as I had to venture out of my house today because of need, I was horrified.
Stores state they are protecting us, the public, yet employees are not wearing protective equipment properly. Please stop giving the public a false sense of protection. If the mask is not covering the nose and mouth, no excuses, you are not protecting anyone. Yes it is hot and uncomfortable, but it is the correct thing to do.
Health care workers have been enduring them for years, so I understand it is cumbersome and hot.
A Broadway grocery store in Council Bluffs, you need to educate your employees, the women in the deli, the man stocking your produce, the woman in the bakery to name three employees working in the same general area and improperly wearing masks. Your manager, doesn’t care so why should you? So it is up to us to protect ourselves.
I write to inform the public as I see so many not wearing masks properly as well, if it does not cover your air holes on your face (nose and mouth), stop wearing a mask as it is a lost cause you are already exposed and exposing others!
Maria Webb, MSNed, RN retired
Council Bluffs
Bentzinger the right pick
Please vote Danielle Bentzinger for Pottawattamie County sheriff on June 2. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Deputy Bentzinger for more than 20 years. She served as my field training officer when I was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2000. Although I have since moved on from the sheriff’s office, the knowledge she shared, and the way she approached her duties, shaped me not only as a deputy, but also as a person.
In today’s environment the public demands accountability from law enforcement. I can’t think of anyone to better demonstrate the high standards, values and character we need from our law enforcement community than Deputy Bentzinger.
Deputy Bentzinger is a friend, mentor, civil servant and veteran. She has devoted her entire career to serving the people of Pottawattamie County. It’s time to empower her to take the sheriff’s office to the next level of service.
Matt Tracy
Aurora, CO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.