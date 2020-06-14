Listen to the experts on COVID-19, not conspiracy theorists
I am proud to have dedicated my career working to help others in the medical field. During these times, I often think of those on the front lines and wish we could give them more resources in this fight.
As the United States exceeds 100,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump’s constant push of inaccuracies and conspiracies against the advice of medical experts, scientists, and public health officials has put the lives of Americans at risk.
We are living through an era where medicine has become partisan. We have doctors, nurses and other essential workers risking their lives, and researchers working around the clock to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. On the other hand, we have President Trump, who has chosen to spread false information and cause division. By refusing to wear a face mask and taking hydroxychloroquine, to going on national television and suggesting dangerous methods with UV lighting and bleach, it is clear that we need to listen to the medical experts, public health professionals, and scientists as we combat this pandemic. Not Trump.
The United States’ role in innovation has made us a global leader. We must fight to maintain that role by not turning our backs on science, continuing to invest in research, and providing a system that promotes innovation. It can take at least 10 years for a new drug to enter the market, which costs approximately $2.6 billion. Currently, the United States invests roughly $90 billion annually in the research and development of new medicines.
As we battle the current pandemic, there are seeds of hope. Thanks to the private and public sectors working together, the FDA approved the emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19, and there are 90 distinct vaccines at various stages of development. Researchers are now more equipped than ever and are using different avenues like DNA vaccines, antibodies from survivors, gene therapy, and more to find a vaccine for COVID-19.
Iowa’s positive cases are still rolling, with more 20,000 people and climbing having tested positive. We will get through this, but to do so quickly and safely our leaders need to listen to the scientists, medical experts, and health professionals who are using evidence-based science to fight this virus head-on. It is also critical that we support and invest in the research necessary for scientists to innovate.
Jill Fender
Glenwood
Statement from the Pottawattamie County Democrats
After watching the recent video of George Floyd being murdered in Minneapolis, we were outraged and disturbed. No person of conscience can hear Floyd’s cries for help and not understand that something is deeply wrong in America.
The Pottawattamie County Democrats stand in solidarity with our black and brown community in their fight against racial disparities and injustices. We work to ensure the pursuit for diversity, inclusiveness and equality within our organization and beyond.
We stand with the peaceful protesters who are trying to make real change in Iowa’s and our nation’s systemic race injustices.
Clearly there is a systemic problem with some law enforcement and the judicial system in Iowa and our nation. It is real that some officers have killed, assaulted, and harassed members of the black and brown community without provocation and they need to be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions.
We are also disturbed by the recent recruitment of militia members to protect our Council Bluffs streets. We all pay taxes to hire and employ highly trained police and deputies who protect and serve our county. Private citizens should not be acting as law enforcement. It’s a dangerous and slippery slope that brings a greater risk of violence to both those who are armed, and unarmed. We saw an example of this in the death of James Scurlock in Omaha.
Iowans need action from our leaders on racial justice.
Scott Punteney
Pottawattamie County
Democrats chair
Council Bluffs
Sad about fate of old St. Patrick’s Church
I just can’t believe that the old St. Patrick’s church at 132 Baughn St. in Council Bluffs is going to be demolished by the YMCA to make way for a parking lot. I’m a member of the YMCA and appreciate what they do for the community. But the destruction of this beautiful old building is not what’s best for Council Bluffs; we’ve already lost so much of our history to the wrecking ball.
St. Patrick’s church was built in 1925 from the old paving stones that once paved Broadway, and was attended by many of the prominent early residents of the city . It’s something unique and it should be saved.
I would hope that if enough interested people contact the YMCA leadership and also the city council members maybe the building could be saved. If you care let them know.
Tom Cristo
Council Bluffs
500 ventilators
Come on down! We’ve got an intensive care bed and ventilator with your name on it.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has cited the broad availability of hospital beds and ventilators as one reason that she feels comfortable lifting restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the virus, which causes respiratory illness.
Never you mind, that scientists are starting to discover possible life-long lingering symptoms such as weakness, joint pain and covid-brain (foggy thinking) from the virus.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs
