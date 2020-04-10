A letter to all health care workers
As a retired nurse, I know first hand how your selfless brain works. Every patient you are responsible for is in your hands. You make sure they get the best care possible. Firemen can’t imagine going to a fire without their gear and hoses. Health care workers are the most ingenuitive people on this earth to get the job done no matter what the circumstances or sacrifice. I hear every day supplies are running out.
We absolutely have to get our most vulnerable doctors and nurses the supplies they need. I know they will carry on, think of some way to handle the situation. That is the brain of a health care worker. “Even if I may be unsafe, we can’t let them down.”
They are in the trenches right now. They have always been in the trenches, only now they are running out of equipment. That’s just not acceptable.
Keep up the good fight. You are heroes. Keep your families safe. I know you are patting each other on the back for small victories you fight together. I miss that.
Sheila Zimmerman, Council Bluffs
Vicious virus rhetoric
I watch all of the televised White House coronavirus task force press conferences.
It is disappointing — but not surprising — how so many are asking vacuous questions. Some often-asked questions are really statements by the biased questioner.
President Trump was asked “why he called it the Chinese virus”?
His response was unequivocal “because that is what it is.” The questioner had expressed the belief by naming it the Chinese virus he might be hurting Chinese-Americans feelings. My interpretation was it was supposedly racist.
While I watch on my cable outlet of choice, I also check on two other cable outlets to verify whether they are also televising the task force press conferences. I have found on occasion commercials being run or analyst talking about a completely different subject yet have the press conference muted but displayed in the lower right corner of the screen. It makes it easier for them to report their version of the content in later broadcast by so-called analyst.
Their version meant for their loyal audience has a deniability factor when questioned about their accuracy. Ignorance is bliss for them and their viewers. It is sinister and a vicious willful manipulation of a world wide crisis situation.
Ken Lane, Council Bluffs
Be part of a community working to prevent child abuse
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is a time to raise awareness of a serious issue affecting the children and families in our communities and a chance to realize we all can play a role in preventing child abuse and neglect.
The Iowa Child Advocacy Board, which operates both the Court Appointed Special Advocacy program and the Iowa Citizen Foster Care Review Board program, exists to advocate for the protection of Iowa’s children and improvement of the child welfare system.
It takes commitment from all of us to care about one another and one another’s children. Fully engaging all elements of our society is essential in addressing the needs of vulnerable children and their families. Churches, civic clubs, social organizations and neighborhood groups can strengthen protective factors that have been found to help mitigate risk and lessen the likelihood of abuse. They can help by sponsoring educational sessions on child development, parent and child mentoring, substance abuse treatment programs, and events to build connections and awareness of services.
We at ICAB are grateful for the hundreds of volunteers across Iowa who have chosen to serve the best interests of children in need. We encourage everyone in our community to become involved in some way to help put an end to child abuse and neglect. We can all make a difference.
Anne Christensen, Council Bluffs
Do we want progress or not?
In my 75 years, I’ve seen real change in America; some good, and some bad. I was a young man when schools were integrated, I saw the Civil Rights Act passed and I witnessed this nation allow and protect gay marriage.
Recently, though, that progression has halted. We’re seeing a resurgence in corruption, racism, and ethnic prejudice by the rich and powerful to keep minorities at a disadvantage and poor people poor, allowing their agendas to be passed on a political level.
This government should operate under three independent branches. The judicial branch upholding the constitution, the legislative branch creating laws, and the executive branch governing those laws working as a checks-and-balances system to ensure our rights. Problems arise when the president and Senate collude to stack the Supreme Court with judges who will represent their political agendas. Our highest court has become another political tool used to pull political levers and pass political agendas. We are ripping apart an institution that was put in place to protect us by using independent judges, not ones with a debt to be paid to their political masters.
In addition, there are no repercussions for a president who breaks the law by signing executive orders that violates the rights of others, nor for a Senate that refuses to do their duty in order to further their agenda. This is a fundamental breakdown of what our forefathers created, and worse, it’s how authoritarian governments take hold.
These issues and agendas are only dividing us as a nation. Our focus should be on what our government can do for us as citizens. It should use its resources to support its citizens by providing healthcare and education, which will result in stronger communities and more productive citizens. This is easily achieved by leveling the field and making corporations pay their share of the tax burden; not by giving tax cuts to billionaires who already pay minimally, if at all.
Many are scared by the word socialism, but it’s the aroma of a dictatorship that should terrify us all. Democratic Socialism shouldn’t be feared but embraced. It will leverage our democratic process while providing its neediest citizens with the most powerful resource available; hope. Our government is changing, whether we acknowledge it or not.
The choice in November will essentially be between an authoritarian government or progress as a nation. Choose wisely.
Freddy Offermann, Council Bluffs
We need to bolster home health services
At Iowa CCI, we are concerned for our community members who have lived without essential services for years under our privatized Medicaid system, and who are now at risk of going without needed care due to the coronavirus. The following policies should be pursued immediately by our governor and state officials to aggressively bolster our care infrastructure:
Allow overtime-pay for home health and CDAC workers. Enable members to hire family members as staff, instead of listing family members as “Natural Supports” (which currently cannot be paid).
Waive requirements of family members to undergo background checks, give home health care workers paid sick leave so that they can stay home and not risk further spread in the HCBS population, fast-track all back payments to home health and CDAC workers (many people are still waiting on checks or payments from the State and MCOs for services rendered months ago), allow caregivers and other displaced workers to access HIPP and keep their private health insurance plans to keep from over-loading our Medicaid system, establish a database for people seeking work to be connected to people who currently need home care.
We need swift action to support caregivers and those receiving care. The time is now.
Tom Mohan, Iowa CCI Board President
Casting blame for bill delays
When will Iowa’s two senators stop lying to Iowans? Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are still at their partisan antics when they blame Democrats in Congress for the delay in approval of the $2 trillion stimulus package.
We Iowans all know that it was the partisan Republican leadership in the Senate that delayed conclusive action on the recent stimulus package by at least a week or more. On March 16, a Republican partisan task force began to craft a stimulus bill for the Senate. Precious time to approve a bill was forfeited when senate Republicans excluded their Democratic colleagues from the very beginning stages of formulating the bill. Had the majority leadership in the Senate initiated bipartisan negotiations at once, the bill could have been put together within days and been sent to the House for approval before the House recess began, which only further delayed the final vote.
Blame for the delay falls squarely on Republican senators and their extraordinary lack of genuinely caring leadership. The blood of those Americans whose lives were lost because of the delay is on the hands of Republicans. They cannot pretend to rub it off on Congressional Democrats.
Steven Pokorny, Urbandale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.