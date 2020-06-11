The leadership of our governor
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has apparently decided that she, and she alone, can decide when and how to share information with her fellow citizens on viral infection levels at Iowa’s meat processing plants and senior centers. She apparently judges that it is appropriate to allow commercial interests to have a significant voice in the timing and content of any announcements; however, this elected public servant obviously considers timely warnings to the local residents most likely to be directly affected by any looming health hazards to be a lower priority.
This governor seems determined to show the same lack of focus and empathy so eloquently and consistently demonstrated by her mentor in the White House; furthermore, she seems equally committed to getting back to a “business as usual” economy as quickly as possible with only minimal regard for health risks. Does her cavalier attitude and autocratic operating philosophy really seem the best for Iowa during this lethal viral pandemic?
Dean R. Prestemon
Ames
Invisible but not forgotten: Telling the stories of the forgotten faces in the COVID-19 pandemic
I’m a direct support professional (DSP). That means I support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) to live independently, in Supported Community Living homes with two or three roommates, rather than being relegated to a large, state-run institution. I work for an organization here in Council Bluffs called Crossroads of Western Iowa.
I help people with differing abilities with personal hygiene, household chores, finding and maintaining work, voting, maintaining relationships with friends and family, and so much more.
Most of the time, we operate invisibly — intentionally remaining behind the scenes so the people we support can be seen for who they are and integrate into their communities.
But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven’t just been invisible—we’ve become the #ForgottenFaces.
As a DSP, I’m used to my workforce being overlooked.
Long hours and low pay have led to turnover rates in my profession more than 50 percent well before the pandemic. But now, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has failed to allocate CARES Act funding to Medicaid providers, leaving many organizations without enough resources to weather this storm, let alone return to normal operations after the pandemic has subsided.
We need Congress — including Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst — to act. They can help alleviate this situation by exercising Congress’ oversight authority to ensure HHS stops overlooking people with I/DD and the Medicaid-funded community-based service providers on which they rely.
Misty Smith
Neola
