Asking Axne for support
Why isn’t Rep. Cindy Axne supporting HR 6674, the Medicare Crisis Program Act?
The bill, introduced on May 1 with 32 cosponsors, would enroll people on unemployment into Medicare, and use the power of Medicare and Medicaid to control out of pocket healthcare expenses during the Covid-19 pandemic.
With nearly 30 million Americans out of work and our patchwork healthcare system letting people fall through the cracks, this bill seems like a no-brainer.
I’m disappointed to not see my Representative’s name on this bill.
Matthew Covington
Des Moines
SNAP combats COVID-19
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Prior to this pandemic, over 305,000 Iowans struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise and families are shouldering much of the burden. In fact, across the state, more people filed for unemployment in March than in all of 2019.
SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Iowa’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in the community. The best part? This happens almost immediately.
The vast majority of families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets. I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.
Monica Gonzales
No Kid Hungry
Washington D.C.
‘Vice President Whitmer’
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president in 2020. Whitmer gives Democrats their best chance of winning nationally on November 3rd.
Personally, I’m partial to Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, but I would honestly prefer to have Sen. Warren as Treasury Secretary and Sen. Harris as U.S. Attorney General in an overwhelmingly victorious Biden/Whitmer Administration.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has already promised to choose a woman to be his vice president and specifically an African-American woman to be Biden’s judicial nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden will win in Pennsylvania big time. Considering Vice President Biden’s lifelong personal ties to the Keystone State (he’s from Scranton after all) Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are a relatively easy pickup for the Democrats.
Securing Michigan’s 16 electoral votes is an urgent priority for the Biden campaign. Therefore, putting popular political rising star Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on the Democratic ticket would clearly be of great benefit to the cause of reaching the 270 electoral vote total needed to win the presidency.
Another potential candidate being considered by Vice President Biden is Georgia’s legitimate Gov. Stacey Abrams who is currently heading the Fair Fight organization working to end the Republican Party’s illegal and unconstitutional nationwide voter suppression schemes.
Abrams would be a charismatic pick for V.P.; however, winning officially in gerrymandered, jury rigged Georgia at this particular point in time is probably not a realistic goal. And, therefore, choosing Abrams would likely be a wasted choice in terms of securing electoral votes.
None of the other potential vice presidential nominees are likely to actually add to the Democrats’ electoral college vote total, with the possible exception of Florida Congresswoman Val Demings who should be Biden’s backup choice for vice president.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
