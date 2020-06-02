A thank you to teachers
Dear teachers: You’re the best! It’s been a very long time since I’ve been a student, but my appreciation for the entire profession knows no equal.
Overtime hours, supporting students out of their own pocket, protecting them in time of an attack. Wow/ What a job description they have. (Although the items I mentioned are in none of their job descriptions). What they do today will be with those kids as long as they live. (And this I know from experience.)
They walk on water, as far as I’m concerned (although probably not literally.)
Robert Pashek
Council Bluffs
Get the Democratic platform right
I don’t suppose anyone needs reminding that Iowa’s 2020 Democratic caucus was a mess. The Democratic National Committee changed rules three times; software didn’t work; and wingnuts jammed telephones on election night.
The wrong guy got blamed and had to resign. He was replaced by a legislator, ensuring a self-perpetuating oligarchy where the party works for the minority leader. Then pandemic, throwing process onto the internet, promising more messes.
My connection with previous cycles was two terms as state party platform chair. I don’t know why anyone would want to be state platform chair; it’s like herding cats. I was drafted.
Factions disappear at State Platform, where Democrats act like mere Democrats. By the time Sanders and Biden delegates pass through county and district committees, they won’t recognize one another. Three types serve there: policy wonks, wordsmiths and people who like to argue. Those who serve more than once need to be watched carefully. This holds at all levels.
The platform itself doesn’t matter; no one reads it. Ideally, it should be one page with seventeen or so bullets. As is, 328 “planks” aren’t a platform, just resolutions indicating what was on hearts and minds of rank-and-file at a point in time, and since these aren’t prioritized, they’re worthless as guidance.
In a normal cycle, a smart platform chair would wordsmith in advance, to shorten the process; I couldn’t get that done. Platform members want change, but don’t want to do things differently, like us.
Reform would be wise in the current cycle, which is far from normal now that the platform process has moved to the net.
Following Robert’s Rules of Order in a video meeting with fifty people promises to be a challenge, even if possible. Someone will propose a double-barreled, second-degree amendment to reconsider in the negative. Platform is like that.
The platform’s value is the process of creating it, because that’s what people who create it take away from it. It does nothing to change real problems, even party problems, like representing upper-middle-class professionals at the expense of everyone else and living in mortal peril of moving a step to the left. This has produced defeat; you can’t run an Establishment candidate in a reform cycle and hope to win, even against a troll.
But this cycle has been full of surprises; maybe they’ll be more. I plan to vote against the troll.
James Sutton
Des Moines
Great veggie barbecue options exist
There is good news from COVID-19 for this barbecuing season. The meat shortage will keep us safe from our outdoor grills.
Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based meats, burgers, hot dogs, and kid friendly nuggets.
These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They are missing the cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides of their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This barbecue season, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one!
Weaver Johnson
Council Bluffs
Processing plants have notorious history
Processing plants that turn living animals into body parts are notorious for treating employees like dirt. The coronavirus crisis has done little to change the mindset that workers are as replaceable as widgets.
Not only are kill-line workers still shoulder-to-shoulder in plants that remain open, now comes word that some facilities are no longer even bothering to provide information regarding employee safety, including data on COVID-19 infection rates.
This radio silence is all the more disturbing since it’s known that slaughterhouses are already COVID-19 hotspots and among the least safe workplaces in the world even when there’s not a pandemic wreaking havoc.
In an industry so callously dismissive of human health, why would anyone believe that animals who are destined to be slaughtered are treated with any more respect or compassion?
The sheer number of animals on the kill line and the speed with which they travel down it toward the workers who will slit their throats or shoot a captive-bolt through their brains does not allow for worker safety and guarantees animals will suffer.
For the sake of migrant and other workers who are treated like scum in these slaughterhouses and on behalf of the animals who desperately don’t want to die, stop contributing to the carnage. Go vegan.
Jennifer O’Connor
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
Reopening too soon
Gov. Kim Reynolds is rushing to reopen Iowa even though her COVID-10 testing is like The Twilight Zone.
Public health experts say that any reopening must include physical distancing, wide-spread testing for COVID-19 and contact tracing. But Reynolds is ignoring all of this.
Her testing plan, for example, is a mess. It reminds me of The Twilight Zone. It’s hard to believe.
She squandered six weeks of quarantine before taking the advice of scientific experts — No wait! A Hollywood actor — to provide a multi-million dollar no-bid contract to an out-of-state firm.
And then, we saw hard-to-get appointments, accidentally destroyed testing samples and in some cases, up to 40% “inconclusive” results.
Now, she shut down testing in a hotspot — Sioux City — to reopen it in Sioux County. Is this for real, or is it a bad dream?
We averaged fewer than 3,500 tests per day in May. At this rate, the 500,000 people registered for tests won’t all get tested until late September, but Reynolds is promising anyone who wants one can get a test. Unbelievable.
The governor is failing us, but Rod Serling would be very impressed.
Hugh Espey
Executive Director,
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement
Des Moines
Renaming COVID-19
It is very evident the mention of the word Chinese in connection to the COVID-19 Virus is at a minimum contentious. Bill Maher made this statement on his HBO show Real Time ( June 2019).
“I feel like the bottom has to drop out at some point. I’m hoping for it. I think one way of getting rid of Trump is with a crashing economy.”
He then said, “So please bring on the recession. Sorry if it hurts people, but it is either root for a recession or you lose your democracy.”
I recommend calling the virus Maher Virus 2020. It would be a fitting name. Maher’s hateful, wishful thinking deserves to be recognized and lauded accordingly. His prophetic ability is to be applauded by his fan base.
Ken Lane
Council Bluffs
Support for Bentzinger
I have known Danielle Bentzinger for well over 20 years. When I first met her, it was in rec volleyball and I quickly discovered that although she was a powerhouse on the court, she was a humble teammate that supported whomever the ball was fed to for the power play. I also discovered that I preferred to be on the same side of the net, with Dani, given her competitive nature and her commanding presence on the court.
I then had the opportunity to encounter Dani in a professional environment, when she brought individuals to the hospital, usually not of their own accord. I observed her as a diplomatic, fair, understanding deputy that had a job to do, but didn’t make individuals feel any less of a person in the process.
As a colleague, I have watched Dani grow as a deputy, evidenced by her commitment to the job and the various environments she has worked in. I have admired her lifelong commitment to serving my county and her desire to do so on the next level.
She has demonstrated nothing but professionalism, poise, diplomacy, and respect over the course of this campaign for sheriff, and her desire to serve her community has not faltered, regardless of what has come her way.
She had clearly demonstrated that she can take what it thrown at her and handle it with the grace needed in such a position.
I ask you to consider voting #BentzingerforSheriff2020. She has endured the ranting of Marine Corps drill sergeants and the rigorous training required to earn the honorable title of Marine.
She has completed the arduous training at the law enforcement academy and has used her background to become an honorable deputy in our county, which she has served the majority of her adult life.
Her commitment to Pottawattamie County is unwavering, even when others speak against her. It goes to show that her intent truly is in the best interest of Pottawattamie County citizens. She’s tried, true, and has the desire, dedication, poise, grit, grace, and the determination needed to do the job, and do it well. Join me on Tuesday, and vote Dani as your new sheriff.
Cheri Dahleim
Council Bluffs
SNAP combats COVID-19
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is one of the best tools our nation has to combat the coronavirus crisis.
Prior to this pandemic, over 305,000 Iowans struggled with hunger. With jobs and wages lost, this number continues to rise and families are shouldering much of the burden. In fact, across the state, more people filed for unemployment in March than in all of 2019.
SNAP is good at feeding people while also feeding Iowa’s economy. The benefit is placed on an electronic card for families to buy food at grocery stores and farmers markets. When this money is spent it leads to more jobs, wages and local economic activity in the community. The best part? This happens almost immediately.
The vast majority of families spend their benefits before the month ends because SNAP only supplements food budgets. I urge Congress to increase SNAP benefits for families across the nation so we can help those in greatest need and give the country the economic stimulus it needs to weather this crisis.
Monica Gonzales
No Kid Hungry
Washington D.C.
‘Vice President Whitmer’
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be the Democratic Party’s nominee for vice president in 2020. Whitmer gives Democrats their best chance of winning nationally on November 3rd.
Personally, I’m partial to Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, but I would honestly prefer to have Sen. Warren as Treasury Secretary and Sen. Harris as U.S. Attorney General in an overwhelmingly victorious Biden/Whitmer Administration.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has already promised to choose a woman to be his vice president and specifically an African-American woman to be Biden’s judicial nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Biden will win in Pennsylvania big time. Considering Vice President Biden’s lifelong personal ties to the Keystone State (he’s from Scranton after all) Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are a relatively easy pickup for the Democrats.
Securing Michigan’s 16 electoral votes is an urgent priority for the Biden campaign. Therefore, putting popular political rising star Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on the Democratic ticket would clearly be of great benefit to the cause of reaching the 270 electoral vote total needed to win the presidency.
Another potential candidate being considered by Vice President Biden is Georgia’s legitimate Gov. Stacey Abrams who is currently heading the Fair Fight organization working to end the Republican Party’s illegal and unconstitutional nationwide voter suppression schemes.
Abrams would be a charismatic pick for V.P.; however, winning officially in gerrymandered, jury rigged Georgia at this particular point in time is probably not a realistic goal. And, therefore, choosing Abrams would likely be a wasted choice in terms of securing electoral votes.
None of the other potential vice presidential nominees are likely to actually add to the Democrats’ electoral college vote total, with the possible exception of Florida Congresswoman Val Demings who should be Biden’s backup choice for vice president.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
