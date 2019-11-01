Hannan has the experience, determination to serve Council Bluffs
Everywhere I go I hear people talk about wanting Council Bluffs to be different or that they are wanting change.
Local politics can be complicated, but many local issues start by electing people who don’t have the right experience — and this is one of the many reasons why I support Chad Hannan. Chad is by far the best candidate on the ballot, with the most relevant experience that will pay huge dividends to the city when elected.
Chad currently serves on the board of directors for the 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, including serving on the executive board as their secretary, the Pottawattamie County Compensation and Condemnation Committee, as well as volunteering on the St. Albert Strategic Plan Committee and volunteering at St. Peters Catholic Church.
Earlier this year he finished a four year elected term as a write in candidate for the West Pottawattamie County Soil and Water Conservation District. The fact is that he didn’t seek this office out, a group of our friends wrote him in. There was only one candidate for two openings, when approached with the fact that he had won a seat he could have easily walked away and said that he didn’t know enough about the goals and purpose of the Soil and Water Conservation District, instead he attacked the opportunity head on and promoted significant change during his term.
It is experience like this that qualifies Chad for a seat on the City Council, when he doesn’t know a topic he researches it tirelessly, and seeks out information from those that have the expertise or passion on the subject.
He is a tremendous listener and will represent ALL of Council Bluffs as they deserve to be represented.
Join me in casting a vote for Chad Hannan for Council Bluffs City Council on Nov. 5, he is the positive changed that this city needs, and deserves.
Jesse Shea
Council Bluffs
Hannan’s commitment to Bluffs ‘second to none’
When Chad and I first discussed his pursuit of a seat on the City Council we spent a lot of time discussing his candidacy and why he would be the right choice for Council Bluffs.
We knew it would not come easy and would require a lot of time and energy, but the passion and drive he has for this community is second to none.
When we decided to move forward, we knew that the only way we would be successful was if our whole family put their heart into it and got involved.
Chad sees the potential our great city has. Rather than sit back and observe, he is stepping up to the challenge. He wants our city to be “the place” to raise a family. We are both born and raised in Council Bluffs. Chad and I were high school sweethearts, and together have three beautiful kids.
I first encountered his drive and determination while seeing how hard he fought to be with me.
Together we make the perfect team, we have a great balance and he always seeks out the positive in any situation. As a father there is nothing Chad won’t do for our children.
He signs up for read and feed at school, coaches their sports teams (even if it means having to research and learn a sport he never played), and makes sure they know the importance of faith in our lives.
He is an excellent role model in showing our children how important it is to be an active and involved member of the community.
The old saying “it takes a village” to raise children rings true, with both of our families in town it was an easy decision to plant our roots in Council Bluffs.
We have a very large support system within our families and friends that are determined to help us succeed as well.
This last Sunday at family dinner it was so heartwarming to witness my grandmother and Chad discuss the Chamber of Commerce board that they both hold/held seats on and to see how far this city has come.
I see the potential leader and vision he has for this city and I would love nothing more than to see what the future may bring for Council Bluffs under his leadership.
Please join me in voting for Chad Hannan on November 5th.
Lyndsey Hannan
Council Bluffs
White has solid record of serving Council Bluffs
The City Council Election is coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 5 I can’t stress enough how important it is to research the candidates to educate yourself before you vote.
Review their websites, look at their Facebook pages and — for the incumbents — look at their bios on the city’s website. You’ll notice that some candidates have listed their accomplishments, community involvement and future plans. Sharon White is one of those candidates — she has a solid record of accomplishments that have benefited the city of Council Bluffs, she is very involved with a variety of community organizations and she has plans for the future to help Council Bluffs continue to grow and be a place we’d all like to raise a family.
Sharon takes her responsibility to the city seriously and that is proven in the fact that she has been at every Council meeting in nine years except for one when she was in D.C. on council business. She always comes to the meeting prepared and does her homework.
These are not just things I have read on her website, I know all this because I know Sharon. I have been lucky to call her my friend for the nine years she has been on the council. I see firsthand how passionate she is about Council Bluffs.
I have also seen the sacrifices she has made in order to show up and be there for the citizens of Council Bluffs.
She is running because she loves Council Bluffs and wants what is best of the city — the individuals and the businesses. She is an independent thinker who will research any topic brought before the council so she can make an informed decision. She is not afraid to stand on her own and fight for what is right.
I challenge you to find another City Council member as dedicated to the city and to the voters as Sharon White!
Clodah Slevin
Council Bluffs
A vote for Disalvo is a vote for Council Bluffs
You have three votes for City Council, and one of them should be for Joe Disalvo. Joe can relate with almost every citizen in Council Bluffs. He is husband, father, son, brother, employee, small-business owner and landlord.
Joe truly has Council Bluffs’ best interest in mind. He has deep roots in Council Bluffs, and a large desire for this town to be successful. He wants to see Council Bluffs grow not just for himself, but for future generations.
Joe’s two platforms that he is most passionate about are flooding and public safety. Joe has personally been affected by the flooding with his basement, like so many others in our town. He wants to look into better maintaining our pumps and/or purchasing additional pumps.
I feel like Joe Disalvo has a good read on what is really needed in this town, and is open to additional ideas and feedback from the community. A vote for Joe is a vote for Council Bluffs.
April Knott
Council Bluffs
November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month
“Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?” This is one of the most frequent comments we hear from families
Caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member is a hard job. This challenging job can become confusing when faced with multiple healthcare options.
Since November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, we are reaching out to help our community understand available choices. Hospice involves a professional team approach to treatment that includes medical, emotional, and spiritual care.
The hospice team is specifically trained to assist patients and their families facing a life-limiting illness. Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges. The hospice team provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers.
Trained bereavement counselors also provide grief support for up to a year. Medicare and most insurance policies cover hospice. As a non-profit hospice, Care Initiatives Hospice has been providing end of life care in southwest Iowa for ten years. Our team provides services where the patient calls home: a nursing home, assisted living facility, or a private home.
Nikki Walker, team director
Care Initiatives Hospice
Greenfield
