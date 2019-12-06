Possible food stamp reduction will be felt locally
The recent action taken by the government about the SNAP (food stamp) benefit and the possible reductions locally, naturally will concern those who will be impacted and the organizations who may be asked to carry a bigger burden. As I have posted before about our poverty rate in Council Bluffs, I have read lately our current numbers may be higher than what I shared previously.
Depending where your read the numbers, it is suggested our rate is running some where around 15% to 19%, which is higher than the state of Iowa rate. I would offer a survey of our local providers will bear this out. This is not a call to arms, if you will, just a method of starting a dialogue that more than likely will cause more strain to the system sooner than we may desire.
Sam Irwin
Council Bluffs
Concerns over $250K school district settlement
I am concerned about the $250,000 settlement that the Council Bluffs Community School District paid over an administrative complaint. I don’t care if the majority of the settlement was covered by insurance. Our tax dollars pay for the insurance policy.
The public has the right to know if there is a problem and what the school district is going do about it. I don’t like government telling me to “Move on, you don’t need to know.”
David Young
Council Bluffs
County resident questions property tax designation
Pottawattamie County recently increased my property taxes by 28%, simply by arbitrarily changing my current property designation from agriculture to residential. That comes to an additional $1,400 per year on top of the $3,000 I currently pay in property taxes or approximately 30% of my yearly Social Security income.
As a recently retired Iowan, it will be difficult for me to remain living in at my current country residence with such a large increase in property taxes. I will be forced to sell and move to a state with less draconian tax hikes.
Of course property owners have the right to protest assessments to the local review board. But to do so successfully, one needs to know the official definition of agricultural land.
How many cattle, sheep, chickens or goats constitute a farm? Does a fish, tree, wind or vegetable farm qualify as agriculture land and if so, how many acres does it take to qualify? The county gives no meaningful guidance as to what constitutes a farm.
How can one successfully appeal the county’s newly assigned property designation if the meaning of agricultural property is undefined?
I believe the reason for this vagueness is to limit the taxpayer’s ability to successfully appeal. It is no wonder that state statistics reveal that the total amount of agricultural land is diminishing over the years.
I live four miles from the closest town. I get no sewer, water or city services. I believe that Pottawattamie County and other like counties are taking advantage of its citizens. Our elected officials need to put a stop to it.
Bill Schwertley
Missouri Valley
(0) comments
