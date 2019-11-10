Saturday was a near-perfect day for the annual Veterans Day Parade in Council Bluffs. Hundreds lined the parade route to show their respects to those who have served our nation.
But tomorrow is Veterans Day and our annual opportunity to voice our personal thanks, to voice our gratitude for the sacrifices Council Bluffs residents who served in the military — our friends and neighbors — made to protect our country, our way of life and the principles of liberty.
We would especially encourage you to offer a few words of thanks to those who served during the Vietnam War. Although the conflict grew to be hugely unpopular in this country, the men and women who served there were the instruments of politicians, not the initiators of policies that put men and women in harm’s way in an unpopular conflict.
The sacrifices of all those who served deserve to be honored … and appreciated.
