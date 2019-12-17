Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE IN DENSE FOG. LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS POSSIBLE GIVEN THE DENSE MOISTURE IN THE AIR AND TEMPERATURES IN THE TEENS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY SLIPPERY ROADS. SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS ARE LIKELY AS WELL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&