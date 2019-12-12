Questions about impeachment, answered
Why not just wait until the election in November and see how that goes? Because that could be the election the president is attempting to corrupt.
Republicans say that Democrats are in such a rush with this impeachment. Some of the impeachment points are from the Mueller report. Also, the closer it gets to the November election, Republicans could very well make up a new rule — like they did preventing the Garland Supreme Court appointment — and say it is too close to an election for impeachment to take place.
The president allowed the money to go to Ukraine, so there is no problem. He released the funds only after he was told there was a whistleblower.
The president of Ukraine stated he didn’t feel pressured. What would you say if the man holding all the cards (and funding) was still in power?
What’s wrong with having a Biden investigation anyway? Trump’s ambassador stated that all Trump wanted was a press release stating that there was an investigation of Biden, which would give Biden bad publicity.
Why do Democrats insist on impeachment? It’s just a lost cause since Senate Republicans will stop it dead in its tracks. Senator Lindsey Graham even stated he wouldn’t read any of it. It’s about the Constitution and protecting our country.
Democrats took an oath of office to protect our country from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
Even more dangerous is a purely partisan refusal to impeach and remove a president who has so gravely abused his office as to endanger democracy and endanger a constitutional republic.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs
Situational irony of a Trump impeachment
I am an independent voter. This allows me to see through the murky political fog being dispersed via Congressman Adam Schiff and Senator Jerry Nadler. Progressive ideologues, in both parties, do not share this luxury. They do not see the unintended consequences of a situational irony.
Situational irony will dictate a striking reversal of what is expected or intended. In this case it means sidestepping known facts to avoid detection of their false narrative of “impeachable offenses.” In doing so they have created a situation where those involved in what I call a coup against President Donald Trump are slowly being exposed. The sordid conspirators are culpable and will eventually face reckoning.
The promised release of the Inspector General report will be perceived as not very damaging. The critical exposure will come to fruition when Attorney General William Barr and Federal Prosecutor John Durham — “investigator of the investigators” — release their findings.
Schiff’s, Nadler’s and Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment charade is meant to divert attention away from the real destroyers of our constitutional republic. This Pelosi inspired and directed calamity has to be dealt with for the survival of “the American experiment.”
Ken Lane
Council Bluffs
Republican voter disappointed in party
I’ve always voted for the Republican ticket. Here in Iowa, conservative ideology has served us well; you follow the law, earn your own and hold yourself accountable. Sadly, the White House no longer reflects the conservative values that we grew up with and that I still hold dear.
When there are daily reports of our president asking foreign nations for campaign help in exchange for foreign aid paid for by taxpayers, it is all too obvious how far he falls from our true conservative values as a party.
This Ukraine ordeal must be dealt with in accordance with the Constitution and the legal process entrusted to Congress. Anything else seriously threatens the legitimacy of our government. If we rein in the power of the president, then perhaps he can correct his course and save his presidency.
Now the key to carrying out the investigations and uncovering the truth lies with Congress. It is up to our representatives to follow the letter of the law as we have voted them into office to do.
Bill Schendel
Council Bluffs
