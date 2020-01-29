Mayor Pete isn’t ready to be president
Mayor Pete has served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana eight years, which is the maximum time a president can. According to Buttigieg, he’s led “one of America’s turnaround cities.” Pete bases his qualifications for president primarily on his mayoral experience in South Bend and nine months of active duty in the military.
His official website says, “Where Pete worked to build a South Bend community where every resident could feel safe and included.” He has written that South Bend “has miraculously become a blueprint for the future of American renewal.”
Somehow USA Today in 2018 didn’t agree with Pete when they included South Bend in their article entitled, “These are the worst cities to live in based on quality of life.” The article included South Bend on the list of the worst 50 U.S cities. The USA Today article said, “South Bend, Indiana is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. There were 1,012 violent crimes in South Bend for every 100,000 residents in 2016, more than double both the state and national violent crime rates….” South Bend has a population of 100,000. For comparison, Des Moines has over double that population, but one third the number of violent crimes.
This information makes us question Buttigieg’s honesty, his ability to win the election and lead a country so bitterly divided. He is too young and inexperienced to be the president of the United States. Iowans please consider this when caucusing on Feb 3.
Steve Wikert
Cedar Falls
A letter to Sens. Ernst and Grassley
After listening to the impeachment trial this week, I wrote to Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley of Iowa to express my concerns. My letter follows:
Dear Senators Ernst and Grassley,
I have been listening to the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on the radio. I am so disappointed that the Senate did not agree to allow witnesses and evidence during the trial. I would like to regard our legislators with respect, but it is hard to do that when they tell us they don’t want to hear more evidence because they have already decided to vote for acquittal of the president.
Sen. Ernst said the issue of withholding Ukrainian aid was a moot point because the president did finally release the funds to Ukraine. That made me wonder, if a bank robber is caught with the money he stole, should he be acquitted because the bank got its money back? It seems like a similar circumstance to me.
Please support a fair trial with witnesses and evidence. It is not President Trump’s choice how the trial should be run. Do senators really want to acquit him just so he won’t humiliate them for crossing him? Please follow the honest and moral path in the impeachment process.
Sarah Wearin Smith
Red Oak
Sen. Ernst should take impeachment seriously
Is it too much to ask that Sen. Joni Ernst take the impeachment proceedings seriously? She has at least twice (Jan. 22 and Jan. 23) been observed, identified and named by PBS reporters as shrugging, rolling her eyes and snickering while the house managers present their case. We know better than to believe she will think for herself in this matter after three years of watching her stand adoringly at President Trump’s side in photo ops.
But respect for the impeachment process demands decorum if not an open mind and evidence of thoughtful consideration of ideas. Please bring your grown-up behavior to the senate chambers, Joni.
Marilyn Kelly
Council Bluffs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.