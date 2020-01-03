Reader encourages open mind on candidates
Plenty of moderates, like me, think Elizabeth Warren would make a great president. Is Amy Klobuchar every bit as qualified and prepared? Yes. Would America’s uncle (Joe Biden) do a fine job? Probably ... and there’s no guessing he is qualified.
Just because you lean left, right, or center, doesn’t mean you have to limit your selection of candidates. All three of these candidates are incredibly qualified and would make strong nominees, but I could make a case for any of the top candidates — why I’d support them, what I agree with.
They have different plans for healthcare coverage (that’s OK), they have different life experiences (that’s OK too), and they each face unnecessary, unwarranted and usually unimportant criticism (that’s not OK).
For over a year, I worked in a statewide leadership role on a 2020 campaign during which I was branded as “the venerable face of the campaign in rural Iowa”, an “Iowa Caucus Powerbroker” and a “moderate, moderating the moderately moderate moderates into modernity.” While I’m not sure any of those names encapsulate my experience in Iowa, what does is a profound belief that a difference in viewpoint isn’t only acceptable, but necessary in this process.
Our country is broken, divided across obfuscated partisan lines and the distance between us seems to grow each day. We can’t talk with one another about our differences without arguing and we can’t seem to find a compromise. But we should be able to disagree, debate, and come together on a solution somewhere in the middle of our common ground.
So I implore all of you to keep an open mind, get involved in the process and voice your opinions (civilly, of course). Iowa really does need your voice and America really does need your vote. If we want to win big, we have to dream big and if we fight hard, anything is possible. So I’m asking you to commit to more than just caucus, but to call, canvass and campaign for Democrats and likeminded folks up and down the ballot between now and November 2020.
Stand with Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who continues to stand up for Iowans, regardless of their party affiliation. Consider running for office yourself — everyone has something to offer. Take an active role in our democracy. Don’t sit afraid on the sidelines, get in the game. Together, we can make our country stronger, safer, and more inclusive.
Gregory Christensen
Council Bluffs
New year’s resolution suggestion: embrace a plant-based diet
The end-of-year/New Year holidays seem to whiplash us from one extreme to the other: eat, drink and be merry vs. the customary new year’s resolutions: reduce social media, reduce weight and embrace a plant-based diet!
One third of consumers already report reducing their consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of school, college, hospital and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains Chipotle, Denny’s, Panera, Subway, Taco Bell, White Castle are rolling out plant-based options.
A dozen start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, compassionate, convenient, delicious plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development. So have a number of Microsoft, Google, Twitter and PayPal pioneers.
According to Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales have grown by 20% in recent years, ten times the growth rate of all foods. Sales of plant-based cheeses, creamers, butter, yogurts, and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate. Plant-based milks now account for 15% of the milk market.
The plant-based new year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation — just some fun exploration of your favorite supermarket, restaurants and food websites.
Abbot Price
Council Bluffs
Work to stop central planning
Friedrich Hayek, icon of American conservatives, noted in his famous economics book, “Socialism: The Road to Serfdom” that central planning could be a policy of either left or right parties. Today it emanates from the right in our country.
President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs, disbursed subsidies and diverted military budget funds for his wall by fiat in contradiction to both free market and separation of powers principles. He thus centralizes planning in the executive branch. This limits the liberties we enjoy that freedom of the marketplace enables as well as curtails the de-concentrating of power the American Constitution enshrines.
Liberty is a core American value. Let us work against the forces now threatening our liberties.
Gary Heath
Clinton
A political poem
Deplorable Donald Trump
Is a self-pitiful disgrace.
Two Articles of Impeachment
Right in Trump’s angry orange face!
Traitor Trump always blames
His crackpot crimes on anyone else.
Everyone gets thrown under the bus
Other than Donald Trump himself.
Who needs patriotic whistleblowers?
When Trump freely admits his guilt.
King Donald the First is above the law!
(Or so says corrupt Moscow Mitch.)
Trump says he’ll do whatever he wants.
So stay away from 5th Avenue,
Unless you’re looking to get shot.
Trump’s taxpayer funded attorneys
Actually argued this in a court of law.
Trump thinks he can shoot you, y’all!
The 25th Amendment
Should have been used long ago.
Republicans fell down on the job.
So Democrats picked up the load.
Moscow Mitch McConnell put in the fix
Instead of having a real Senate trial.
Let those Senators earn their pay by
Listening to fact witnesses for awhile.
Demented Donald Trump is 100% guilty.
If your eyes are open, this you can see.
Convict and remove
This racist stooge A.S.A.P.
Remove Trump from office
Before it is too late.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,
United States!
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.