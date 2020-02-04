Animal pandemic strikes again
Fifty million Chinese locked down. Fiften countries affected. Five confirmed cases in the U.S. These dramatic headlines announce one more pandemic caused by our abuse of animals.
Indeed, 61% of the 1,415 pathogens known to infect humans originate with animals. These so-called zoonetic diseases, claiming millions of human lives, include Asian flu, Hong Kong flu, West Nile flu, bird flu, swine flu, dengue fever, Ebola, HIV, SARS and yellow fever. The pandemic “Spanish” flu of 1918 may have killed as many as 50 million people worldwide.
Western factory farms and Asian street markets are virtual breeding grounds for infectious diseases. Sick, crowded, highly stressed animals in close contact with raw flesh, feces and urine provide ideal incubation media for viruses. As these microbes reach humans, they mutate to defeat the new host’s immune system, then propagate on contact.
Each of us can help end these deadly pandemics by replacing animal products in our diet with vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. These foods don’t carry flu viruses, or government warning labels, are touted by every major health advocacy organization and were the recommended fare in the Garden of Eden. The internet offers ample recipes and transition hints.
Abbott Price
Council Bluffs
Put the phone down while driving
How senseless. That’s how I was struck while reading the front page article on Jan. 27, titled “Speakers describe the human cost of distracted driving.” The article describes the efforts of the unlikely survivor of a wreck caused by distracted (texting) driving and her husband to raise awareness and encourage others to change their behavior to save lives. The wreck resulted in the loss of the woman’s parents, and forever scarred the other drivers involved, including the teenager responsible for causing the deaths. I urge you to call your state legislators and the governor and indicate your support for the “hand held ban” in the 2020 session. No text or call is that important. Hang up and drive in 2020.
David Schultz
Council Bluffs
When truth is denied, when truths needed to be shared
Referring to Trump’s moral and ethical conduct.
I agree with Reince Priebus’ comment on CBS, “Trump supporters in Minnesota and Wisconsin just don’t care.”
Just don’t care is a direct result that religions have failed? Or, did people fail their religions when truth is denied?
Republicans telling the truth and covering crimes has always been. Republicans covering up crimes made by the president is deplorable.
We can’t speak the truth in our house anymore.
Why? Because the truth is too hard to swallow and take-in by my brothers and sisters who are now fake Christian Moscow Republicans.
So Sad!
Michael Anderson
La Cross, Wisconsin
Stop demonizing socialism
I like socialism.
Socialism acknowledges that we’re all in this together, and that there are certain public goods that should be available to us all regardless of race, place, gender, identity and ability.
I like that we all have opportunity to enjoy our parks and our libraries, or to take a drive through the country on our roads and highways. I like that if we face an emergency, the police or fire department and EMTs are there. And I like that all of our children are afforded a basic education to be better prepared for the life awaiting them.
I also like the aspirations of socialism. That our health and therefore health care shouldn’t be decided by for-profit insurance companies. That the future of our planet shouldn’t be decided by polluters toxifying our water and pushing greenhouse gases into our skies.
I like that socialism is about our communities, our common good and local control. That’s why I’d like to see both Democrats and Republicans stop demonizing it for something it’s not.
Matthew Covington
Des Moines
Questions for Sen. Ernst
Why does Sen. Ernst continue to divide instead of attempting reasonable persuasion?
The President Donald Trump administration has completely blocked access to first-hand witnesses. The Trump administration has completely blocked access to all relevant administration documentation.
The Senate was sitting on between 300 to 400 bills for months before there were any impeachment proceedings. There was nothing stopping the senate from their work — except their easy-going work schedule of three-day work weeks.
Lee Hazer
Council Bluffs
