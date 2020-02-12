Jokes about the Iowa Democratic caucus
After reviewing the results of the Iowa Democrat caucus, the powers that be have decided that Bernie and Mayor Pete are “dual non losers.” In order to be more inclusive and non-judgmental and to prevent low self-esteem in the other success deficient candidates. The use of the term “non-loser “ will henceforth be used in all DNC news bulletins and press releases.
David Young
Council Bluffs
R.I.P. democracy
When I went to school, I learned that the United States was a democracy. We had elections, and three equal branches of government: Executive, Legislative and Judicial. I felt that the president was always a person of intelligence with a high moral character. How times have changed.
We now have an autocracy. A president acting without constraints, with an attorney general and Senate obediently following orders. Our once shining light to the world has faded considerably. We have been removed from one international organization after another. Our president is openly mocked before the world. It is no consolation, but we are not alone. Russia once had communism, but they too are operating under an autocracy led by Putin.
I hold my head in disbelief that our once proud nation has come to this point.
Michelle Pierce
Council Bluffs
Ernst and Grassley failed in impeachment vote
Senate Republicans, including Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley ended Trump’s impeachment trial without holding him accountable for his crimes.
For the last three years, Americans have witnessed one outrage after another perpetrated by Trump: Environmental protections destroyed, kids detained in cages, Muslims banned, 120,000 lives lost to gun violence, all while neo-Nazis, Kim Jong-un and Putin are welcomed with open arms. Senate Republicans did nothing to stop these things. Now, in their latest show of blind loyalty to Trump, and in spite of overwhelming evidence of his guilt, they voted to hear from no witnesses and examine no documents. They are now full-fledged co-conspirators in Trump’s cover-up.
Sen. Ernst and the GOP put party over country, protecting Trump and their own power instead of protecting our democracy.
Ernst said that there wasn’t enough evidence to impeach after voting not to hear witnesses and have documents. She is like the monkeys that cover their eyes and ears; see no evil, hear no evil. This is bad for our country because now Trump knows he can get away with anything.
Our forefathers never thought there could be a corrupt president and a corrupt Senate. It looks like we don’t have a democracy anymore. Now he is making fun of Mitt Romney, who is the only Republican that searched his soul and did what was right. Shame on you, Joni Ernst! You did not listen to your constituents or represent Iowa values. We will not forget this on election day.
Christine Lehman-Engledow
Swisher
The Republican Party is dead
I saw Lady Liberty set aside her torch, kneel down and weep in shame and despair at the abject cowardice that the Trumpster senators displayed in their votes to acquit the president on both impeachment articles. One lone Republican remains in Congress and that is Sen. Mitt Romney. The rest, by their actions and words, have rejected basic Republican principles of belief in the authority of law; of a commitment to the preservation and continuation of American political traditions; of support for liberty, fairness, social stability and an impartial judiciary; and of a disdain for the use of the public’s monies by elected officials for their own personal gain or benefit.
They have emasculated the authority of the Senate and undermined the constitutional powers of Congress in general. Instead, they have unleashed a tyrant among us and have inaugurated a new order of un-restrainable exercise of autocratic power by the president whoever he or she might be. As evidenced by Sen. Romney’s courage, there are some Americans still left who, in conviction and by spirit of action, cling to Republican principles.
But, let’s be frank. As a political entity, the Republican Party has ceased to exist. It is now the Trump Party. Secretary Hillary Clinton had it right. Trumpsters are the “deplorables.” Americans must now decide whether there is place in the body politic for apostates of the Constitution.
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale
Trump hasn’t delivered on health care
President Donald Trump and many other GOP members of Congress ran on repealing the Affordable Care Act and promised a phenomenal plan to replace it. Iowans are still waiting for President Trump to deliver on his campaign promise.
As Trump nears the end of his first term as president, he has yet to deliver on that health care promise. Instead, he, with the help of other Republicans, have worked to dismantle the ACA and now we currently await the court decision on a full repeal, which most likely will not occur until after the 2020 election.
At the president’s recent rally, there was no mention of his phenomenal plan. There was no mention that he is not defending the protections for people with pre-existing conditions. According to the Urban Institute, 187,000 Iowans would lose coverage by repealing the Affordable Care Act, leading to a 126% increase in the uninsured rate. And 24,000 Iowa young adults with their parents’ coverage could lose care, while 9,000 Iowa children could lose their coverage.
This is unacceptable. We need a president who keeps their promises and who will make Americans healthy again.
Rachel Cole
Sioux City
