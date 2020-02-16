For Iowa House Democrats, epic failure awaits in 2020
On Feb. 4 President Trump delivered his 2020 State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress. It was President Trump’s third State of the Union Address. Presiding over this joint session were Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Vice President Mike Pence.
Speaker Pelosi, as she had done in 2018 and 2019, presided over the 2020 SOTU outfitted in white business attire. Seated in the House Chamber were dozens of House Democrat Congresswomen dressed in similar white attire. They wore white at the urging of the Democratic Women’s Caucus to demonstrate they were aligned and “not backing down” from President Trump’s onslaught campaign to Make America Great Again.
In his speech, President Trump highlighted the economic gains of working-class Americans under his economic policies. These gains included an unemployment rate reaching a 50-year low with unemployment levels at record lows for black Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, women, military veterans, disabled people and young people. Except for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, none of this great economic news reached a level worthy of applause among the Democrats assembled. Even the president’s announcement that 10-year-old fourth grader Janiyah Davis from Philadelphia would be receiving an opportunity scholarship to the school of her choice failed to draw Democrat applause. The only response Democrats saw fit to demonstrate was the Speaker’s tearing up her copy of the president’s speech as he concluded, a copy that she was mandated to preserve for the Congressional record.
What was on full display that evening was the Democrats hatred and disdain of the president. Their public display was childish and disrespectful to all our government institutions. The Democrat congressional ladies in white showed they were not only aligned with Speaker Pelosi, they were also willing to march in lockstep together with her. This included Iowa 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne.
As you vote this November, you might want to review the video of President Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address. You might want to focus on Speaker Pelosi’s actions and pay attention to the reactions of the Democrat Congresswomen dressed in white. If you do, I’m sure you will come to one conclusion — a vote for Cindy Axne is a vote for Nancy Pelosi, and that’s not a vote worth casting.
Jeff Jorgensen
Council Bluffs
The cost of high-density animal farming
It seems the theme of the month for Iowa should be “Technology … but at what cost?”
The failure of the Iowa caucuses to produce accurate, timely results has been labeled “chaos” because of technical problems with a vote-counting app. Similarly, the mechanization of the meat industry in Iowa — as reported in an Associated Press account of pig factory farming there, published in the Nonpareil on Feb. 8 — has resulted in the confinement of tens of thousands of pigs to jam-packed barns, where they’re treated like meat machines. This “advancement” is wreaking havoc on both the animals and the environment.
Eighty million farmed animals live in Iowa. This concentration of living, breathing beings who have to drink, eat and relieve themselves has contributed to extensive air and water pollution, causing asthma and other illnesses among residents, and division within communities over how to deal with the enormous quantities of pig waste.
Maybe it’s time to step back and ask ourselves why we are risking our planet, our health, and our community relationships just to maintain these freakishly unnatural operations on such a massive scale — or on any scale at all. Pigs — feeling, sensitive individuals who value their lives, make friends easily with other pigs and with humans, and are smarter than our own dogs — deserve better than to be killed just to satisfy human cravings for their flesh. For a free vegan starter kit, visit PETA.org.
Jessica Bellamy
The PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Virginia
