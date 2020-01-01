Nancy the Catholic, really?
Democrats have a habit of using the word “racist” to shut down political opponent’s fact-based observations.
Nancy Pelosi, leader of the impeachment party, has expanded on this technique. When asked if she hated President Trump she invoked religion with “I was raised in a Catholic house.” At the same time she confronted the brash reporter while wagging her finger with disdain. She exclaimed emphatically “I pray for the president all the time.”
After giving the tongue lashing, she exited with a “don’t mess with me” in a very angry tone.
This is not the only paradoxical thinking and speaking pattern used by Nancy Pelosi. Ms. Pelosi leads a party that does not like any hint of a religious nature in politics. When she says “no one is above the law,” in reference to President Trump, all sense of credulity is lost. Sanctuary cities, partial-birth abortions, ICE resistance advocated by her party, the transgressions of former Attorney General Eric Holder and National Security Advisor Susan Rice are just a few examples of a party treating American laws contemptuously.
Ken Lane
Council Bluffs
Axne making the right decisions
Another reader who shares my last name (no relation) opined in the Dec. 25 edition of Your Views that he was disappointed with Cindy Axne’s impeachment vote. He bemoans our divisive political landscape, but believes Trump is the solution to that problem. I find that laughable. It just goes to show that even Iowans with the same name can have diametrically opposed views.
Trump’s rhetoric is the problem, not the solution. He has emboldened hate groups. Hate crimes are on the rise in our country and our home state is no exception. Just last week, a fellow Iowan was arrested after she willfully drove her car onto the sidewalk to run over a young Iowan because she “was a Mexican.”
Trump’s words and actions have consequences.
I applaud Cindy Axne for dutifully fulfilling her constitutional responsibility to serve as a check on our chief executive. I believe she’s doing a fine job representing my views.
David Schultz
Council Bluffs
Jerry Brown for president
The entire list of Democratic candidates for president is discouraging if not outright depressing. Joe Biden will always be Mr. Touchy Feely. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren remind me of two ivory tower college professors way overdue for retirement. Pete Buttigieg is actually running for governor of Indiana. Amy Klobuchar needs to stay in the Senate since the legislative branch was her choice for representing Minnesota.
As for the rest of the candidates in the private sector, they need to run for city council first and then proceed from there.
On the other hand California recently lost the best four-term governor and Oakland the best two-term mayor in their entire history. I am referring of course to Jerry Brown. He is a man of utmost integrity with an honest zeal to promote excellent quality of life for all Americans not just those aligned with the Democratic party. And just as with former president Barack Obama, he can add a vice-presidential candidate who specialized in foreign affairs.
Jerry, it’s time to throw your hat into the ring and declare your candidacy for president of the United States. The world and the country desperately need you to put an end to Trumpism and lead us back to a time of peace and prosperity.
Joe Bialek
Cleveland, Ohio
