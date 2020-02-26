Voucher bill a bad idea
Vouchers do not belong in Iowa. I attended a Catholic school through eighth grade, yet my parents were still paying taxes to support public schools. I no longer have any school-age children, yet I am still paying taxes to support public schools. That is how it should be and how it should remain.
It wouldn’t make sense in our society for us to decide that using tax dollars to support police and fire protection is optional. Having reliable police and fire protection is for the public good. Public education is also for the public good. We all pay for it because it is in our best interests that we have an educated society. Economics teaches us that education leads to prosperity.
Those who choose a private education or home schooling also benefit from having a good public school system. An educated population is more productive and employable, leading to a better economy for all and reducing the number of people needing public assistance during a good economy.
A bill to support vouchers in Iowa is working its way through the state legislature. If a family chooses private school for their children, I fully support their choice. But it is not to be paid for with tax money. Vouchers take money out of our already education-on-a-shoestring public system which has been doing the best it can with fewer resources for that last several years. Our public education system needs more money to purchase current textbooks and hire quality teachers. If people truly care about a prosperous state, then the focus needs to be on strengthening our public education system, not weakening it through a voucher system.
Please speak up and ask your legislators to vote no on vouchers and yes on support for public schools. Iowa’s prosperity depends on it.
Barb Nelson
Stanton
The diet of Lent
Wednesday marked the beginning of Lent, the period leading up to Easter, when devout Christians abstain from animal foods in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness.
The call to abstain from eating animals is as traditional as Genesis 1:29, yet as current as the teaching of evangelical leader Franklin Graham. Earlier religious leaders like Methodist founder John Wesley, Salvation Army pioneers William and Catherine Booth, and Seventh-day Adventist Church founder Ellen White, all abstained from animal flesh.
A plant-based diet is not just about Christian devotion. Dozens of medical studies have linked consumption of animal products with elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer, and other killer diseases. A United Nations report named meat production as the largest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have documented routine mutilation, deprivation, and beating of animals on factory farms.
Today’s supermarkets offer a rich array of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as traditional vegetables, fruits, and grains. Entering “vegan” in our favorite search engine provides lots of suitable products, recipes, and transition tips.
Weaver Johnson
Council Bluffs
Cancer patients need blood
Did you know that patients fighting cancer need more blood than patients fighting any other disease? Cancer patients use nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply. In fact, five units of blood are needed every minute to help someone going through cancer treatment. Yet, only 3% of people in the U.S. give blood.
To help ensure patients have the strength and support to fight cancer, the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society are teaming up this February to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.” Individuals are invited to honor their loved ones by making a blood donation appointment or financial contribution at GiveBloodToGiveTime.org.
According to the American Cancer Society, 1 in 3 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. A loved one’s cancer diagnosis may leave families and friends feeling helpless. But when someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, and more people are needed to donate blood regularly to help meet the need. I personally have been donating blood four-to-six times a year for more than 16 years. My husband has been donating for more than 20 years and currently is donating platelets every two weeks. We believe donating is very important and encourage you to Give Blood to Give Time in support of cancer patients and their families.
Pat Yahnke
Waverly, Nebraska
Sen. Joni Ernst’s comments hurt Iowans like me
I was very upset to hear Senator Joni Ernst’s recent comments about how spending on Medicare and other social programs like Social Security and Medicaid is “out of control.” Her comments were made public after President Trump released his proposed budget that aggressively slashes millions from the very programs Ernst referred to. What Sen. Ernst doesn’t seem to realize is that those programs help hard-working, regular Iowans like me. I am currently on Medicaid and without it, my family wouldn’t have the health care we need. I personally know all about the struggles Iowans face when trying to get decent health care. The last thing we need is our senator supporting harmful cuts to our families life-saving programs.
Sen. Ernst promised that she would stand up for everyday Iowans in Washington. Yet now she says “changes” should be made to programs like Medicare and Medicaid. She even admitted publicly a few months ago that Social Security should be fixed “behind closed doors” to avoid scrutiny.
Now I wonder, does Joni Ernst really support Iowans like me, or would she rather kowtow to special interests like other D.C. politicians? I want her to know that supporting the Trump administration’s aggressive cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid will hurt my family and Iowans who are simply trying to make ends meet.
I hope that she starts fighting for us and not against us.
Tanya Burgess
Cedar Rapids
China is handling COVID19 fine
Fourteen thousand dead.
That is how many people, in the U.S., died last year during the flu season.
Two thousand dead so far from COVID19 — coronavirus — in China. Out of 1.4 billion people that is barely a percent of a percent of a percent of the population. Yet all the media talks about is how China’s economy is suffering, how will the economy handle this viral outbreak, how the the Chinese (semi-communist) government is failing to control the pandemic.
This is propaganda.
We are in the middle of a “trade war” with China. Anything we can use to leverage support for our cause on a global scale will help pressure the Chinese to succumb to our demands. It will help ease the optics of the negotiations domestically if it looks like we will have an upper hand.
China will be fine. They have handled this disease better than we handle the flu every single year.
Oh yeah, and the flu is making comeback.
Erik Thompson
Glenwood
The Marxist messiah
Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders would be a disaster as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in 2020, which would only assure a second term for deranged Donald Trump against all odds. We cannot afford to roll the dice in November. The political stakes are far too high for that this year.
Are we American adults actually supposed to buy into Bernie’s claim that he has supposedly turned over a new leaf and is now a so-called democratic socialist? The fact that revolutionary Marxist socialist Eugene Debs is Bernie Sanders’ professed personal hero says otherwise, folks.
First and foremost, Sanders is now and always has been a Marxist socialist. There is no question about it. Bernie is no Michael Harrington, that’s for sure. Sanders is a Marxist socialist of the old school, Soviet Stalinist variety.
If Sanders is really a democratic socialist, then why is there so much publicly available videotaped documentation of pro-Soviet Sen. Sanders proudly and passionately praising anti-American, totalitarian communist dictatorships? Would you care to answer that simple unavoidable question, Bernie Bros? (No, I didn’t think so.)
Socialism is not democratic. Get a clue, Bernie crew.
Socialism is now and has always been fundamentally anti-democratic. Read Karl Marx sometime, if you don’t believe me. Bernie Sanders obviously has read and worshipped Karl Marx extensively, which explains Sanders’ personal political history.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, California
