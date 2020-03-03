A question about Tinley’s destruction
In reading the story on the old Tinley School being demolished I have a question: Why instead of demolishing these kinds of structures can’t we repair them and make them livable for the homeless? In this way we give them an address, water, heat and electric so they can clean up and look for employment.
Seems this would be a useful project for the entire community and bring some hope to the hopeless.
Carmella Conner
Council Bluffs
There’s already plenty of socialism in America
Social Security, Eisenhower Interstate System, Farmer Co-Ops, U.S. mail, police, fire, public libraries, state universities — all of these are examples of mild socialism. A system that keeps people from bankruptcy because they get sick is socialist — and very necessary!
Randal Washburn
Sioux City
Why I support Donald Trump
Why I support Donald Trump for president and his promise to “Make America great again.”
My first and foremost reason I support our Republican president is because of my beliefs. My Catholic faith is very important to me and the core belief that “all life is sacred” is a guiding principle for my life. I believe we will all be judged, most harshly, on following the commandment of God, “Thou shall not kill.” I support Donald J. Trump for many reasons, but my most important one is because he is pro-life and wants to save the innocent unborn babies, and once again outlaw abortion in our great country of the United States of America.
I feel you cannot be a true Catholic or a true Christian or a true member of any faith, who believes in our almighty God and father, if you vote for candidates who support abortion rights and run on that platform.
I pray that President Trump gets reelected this fall and I hope that those who don’t like him will at least consider the life of the unborn babies as their guide as to how they will vote.
I feel that it is really sad that so many Democrats are so extremely pro-choice. We need to vote them all out and not agree with the darkness of Satan.
May President Donald Trump win the 2020 fall election in America and by the grace of God continue his good work and help all Americans, whether Republicans, Democrats or independents alike to see the goodness in his hear, his great love for the American people and the great leader he really and truly is.
So, in conclusion, I encourage you to first of all vote in our free election this fall, but please vote for life. It’s Lent and the time of year to contemplate our Lord’s suffering and death on the cross, so that we may be saved, and so the little ones may be saved. Jesus, protect and save the unborn and the elderly from euthanasia. May he truly become the hands and feet of our savior and do good work while here on earth and support life, support pro-life candidates and most of all support President Donald J. Trump. Then truly, we will “Make America great again.” God bless you all.
Kathy Graeve
Neola
Administration’s coronavirus response is troubling
President Trump and his administration, which Republicans so vigorously and shamefully support and protect, are appallingly inept at managing the looming coronavirus epidemic. Republicans have learned nothing from the initial failure of the Obama administration to take the ebola crisis seriously. Thank the CDC for having been strongly proactive for months this time around in advising the administration and the public of the potential for a major epidemic in the U.S. But the response from the president has been appalling.
Essentially, Trump has been telling the CDC to shut up. Apparently, Republicans are perfectly fine with that. Not a peep or an initiative from any one of them. In contrast, just last week Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, not Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, requested $8.5 billion to fund emergency pre-emptive intervention in a probable cononavirus outbreak. Democratic leaders are taking the threat seriously. But Trump, with Republicans’ silence implying consent, is dismissing the threat as contained, as not genuine, as an overblown menace manufactured by the liberal media.
Have Republicans not seen the writing on the wall as represented by dire conditions in Italy, Iran, South Korea, to say nothing of China? Republicans, the president and this administration have Americans so lost in a fog of lies, phony denials and bogus facts, that no thinking person trusts anything any of them says anymore. But Americans do trust the CDC. And, very apparently, so do investors.
When is Trump, his administration and the rest of the Republicans going to catch up?
Steven Pokorny
Urbandale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.