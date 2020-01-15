The Holiday Bowl and a level playing field
Congratulations to the Iowa Hawkeyes for their tremendous Holiday Bowl win. The Hawkeyes were dominant in nearly every phase of the game, while competing on a level playing field with one of the country’s blue blood programs. The Hawkeyes demonstrated that, all else being equal, the most skilled and hardworking competitors will succeed.
This should be true of every field of endeavor, including financial services. Yet, the Holiday Bowl game sponsor — San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) — is a prime example of why that is not the case today. Like other large credit unions, SDCCU has leveraged a well-intended nonprofit charter into a financial conglomerate with $8 billion in assets, $100 million in tax-free profits and multimillion-dollar executive salaries. And, rather than returning dividends to their members, these mega credit unions use their tax-free money to spend millions on sponsorships, like that of the Holiday Bowl, and they run advertisements denigrating their taxpaying competitors.
Although I give the SDCCU credit for their clever ads, the facts don’t back them up. Studies, including one by Moebs Services, have consistently shown credit unions have higher customer fees than banks. And, thanks to market forces, banks are more efficient than credit unions. This means a greater share of every bank dollar is returned to the community through loans and investments, while credit unions devote more to operating expenses.
During a recent hearing on Capitol Hill, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Jelena McWilliams expressed concern about the impact on rural communities when large credit unions acquire community banks. We’ve seen over 20 of these acquisitions during the past year alone, including two in Iowa. When these transactions occur, the tax base suffers and the resulting credit unions lack any statutory requirement to serve the whole community. In Iowa, we’ve also seen our largest credit unions take deposits from rural areas to use for investment in wealthy urban areas where they are placing new branches.
It’s time for policymakers to recognize that a small number of large credit unions have abandoned the traditional credit union principles as we know them — serving individuals of modest means with a common bond. These large credit unions have become billion-dollar, mainstream financial providers with high-paid executives, commercial lending platforms and wealth management divisions. It’s time to hold them accountable to their tax-exempt purpose. Or, at least level the financial services playing field, and let consumers decide who wins.
Tim German, president
Frontier Savings Bank
Council Bluffs
Wealth concentration hurting the world
I recently read on CNN that the world is in debt.
I will not quote statistics, or numbers, figures or that sort of thing because those tend to bury the lede with irrelevant data.
The main thrust of this is: the global economy is in debt. How? Why?
I am not an expert economist, but it might have to do with the exponentially growing accumulation of capital by an increasingly fewer number of hands. The fact that the entire world’s money is being concentrated into the pockets of private individuals instead of being circulated back into the economy.
How is that a free market? That is a market plutocracy. Well, kakistocracy, anyway.
How can a market survive if there is no money to circulate? Everything will eventually stagnate. Everything will eventually fall apart.
Erik Thompson
Glenwood
