*Editor’s note: Some of these letters came in last week or earlier about issues that of course are not as pressing as novel coronavirus, but are important nonetheless:
Kudos to the Charles E. Lakin YMCA
I belong to the Charles E. Lakin YMCA in Council Bluffs.
I attend a Silver Sneakers class for seniors. The class involves aerobics, balls, stretch bands and weights. We have a great instructor, Kim, who encourages everyone and also always has a great smile.
We have grown so much in our class that we are moving to the gymnasium. We average more than 50-60 seniors in the class and we have a lot of fun.
The YMCA is a great place to get fit and meet people
Iris Evans
Council Bluffs
Invest in Iowa plan will hurt mental health system
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa plan will throw our mental health system into chaos. Her plan calls for raising the sales tax and drastically cutting income taxes.
As she recently said on IPTV’s Iowa Press: “I said from the get go, if we’re going to take a look at finally funding the (conservation) trust, then it has to be an overall net tax reduction and the bill does that.”
Her plan will drain more than $100 million dollars from state coffers just as she makes an unsustainable promise of more state funding for conservation and mental health programs.
Reynolds’ Invest in Iowa plan is nothing more than a tax shift that gives an unneeded tax cut to wealthy Iowans paid for by low-income families and seniors.
Her plan shifts the cost of proposed new state spending on conservation and mental health programs on to low-income families and seniors living on fixed incomes. The people least able to pay. It’s the biggest tax shift in state history.
Her proposal threatens the stability of our fragile mental health system. She proposes to cut stable, predictable local funding for mental health by $80 million and replace it with unpredictable and declining state appropriations.
The strength of our adult system over the decades is that it was created and is financially supported by local elected officials, families and mental health providers. It is the backbone of our mental health system.
The reason it exists today is that it has not had to rely on annually begging the Legislature for funding over the past 50 years. It is successful because local elected officials are accountable for making it work.
More state control of the system will result in less stable funding, less local accountability for results and more broken promises.
Why is this happening? The Iowa Farm Bureau has long advocated for this change. They don’t believe mental health services should be funded by a small amount of dedicated property taxes. For the record, agricultural property accounts for 18% of the total statewide contribution for our local mental health services.
Over the past three years, Reynolds and the state legislature have added more than a dozen new mental health service mandates for adults and children on our local mental health providers. This was done with great fanfare but virtually no new state funding to see them implemented.
More state control on our mental health system in not needed. More state funding is. Gov. Reynolds should build on the long established, stable local funding with new state resources. That is what will strengthen our mental health system, not a long track record of broken promises.
Iowa Sen. Joe Bolkcom
Iowa City
Ernst disappointing on Violence Against Women Act
Sen. Joni Ernst has been outspoken about reauthorizing VAWA (Violence Against Women Act). Unfortunately, she has allowed the bill to become politicized and offers a disappointing replacement for the bi-partisan House bill.
Ernst’s bill fails to further protect LGBTQ survivors and rolls back existing LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections. She continues to disregard the needs and safety of those in marginalized communities, including protection for Native women.
The least surprising part of Ernst’s bill is her support for the rights of gun owners over the rights of survivors. She leaves out the common sense provisions that would extend the gun laws that apply to spousal abusers to include dating partners. She fails to close the boyfriend loophole, once again acquiescing to the NRA.
Sen. Ernst needs to stand with survivors and not the gun lobby. It is discriminatory to leave out protections for LGBTQ individuals and weaken protections for Native women. Her bill fails to meet the needs of victims, survivors, and advocates. Ask Sen. Ernst why she is putting the gun lobby ahead of Iowa’s women.
Sheri Albrecht
Walford
