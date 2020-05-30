Above, Abraham Lincoln High School teachers and staff participate in a socially-distant lunch and chat in the A.L. parking lot on Thursday. Those in attendance said various teachers and staff have met for lunch once a week in various locations ever since schools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday was teacher checkout day at A.L., which they all agreed felt “weird” since the halls have beens empty for so long, so the school parking lot seemed like a good place for them to meet. Random teachers and students also drove by to say hello. Clockwise from left, Dirk Waller, Carrie Booms-Ryan, A.L. Teacher of the Year Tricia Suchsland, Joel Nelson, Kristy Nickolisen, Bob Hansen, Ryan Higgins, Gerry Appel and Laura Nelson. At left, Gerry Appel, right, and Ryan Higgins chat with fellow Abraham Lincoln High School teachers and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.