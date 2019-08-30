Salem United Methodist Church will celebrate 50 years in its current building at 14955 Somerset Ave. on Sept. 8.
The church, formerly located at Pierce Street and Glen Avenue, will hold a single worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a catered dinner.
It will be a “time to come together and renew friendships and families,” said the Rev. Diana Northcutt, pastor.
Iowa Bishop Laurie Haller will deliver the message, “Wade or Watch?,” with a scripture reading from Joshua 1:1-11 and Joshua 3:14-17, Northcutt said. District Superintendent Terra Amundson is expected to attend, along with the Revs. Dave Weesner, Tony Nester, Laurice Streyffeler and other former Salem pastors, Northcutt said.
The service will feature music performed by the female vocal quartet Witness and a mixed vocal group, she said. The praise band will be joined by some former members for the occasion.
Pictures and memorabilia from the church’s past will be on display, Northcutt said.
“We’ll have a historical section set up for people to learn about our history,” she said.
Among the artifacts will be the church’s first German Bible and some old record books in German, which was the original language of the church, said Betty Smallen, church historian. There will also be plates bearing the old church’s likeness and scrapbooks.
Virgil Anderson, 97, remembers the old church well. He met and married his first wife, Dorothy, there, and they became members in 1949. Their four children were all baptized and confirmed at Salem. After Dorothy passed away about 10 years ago, he married June, whom he also met at Salem.
The church was organized in 1858 by the Rev. J.F. Scribner, sent by the Illinois Conference of the Evangelical Association, according to a booklet on the church’s history. The group started out worshiping in a small frame house on East Pierce Street. Salem Evangelical Church was one of the original congregations of the Iowa Conference of the Evangelical Association when the conference was organized in 1861. It would later become part of the Evangelical United Brethren Church.
In 1862, the Annual Conference decided a church should be built at East Broadway and Stutsman Street at a cost “not to exceed $1,000 for the lot and building,” the booklet states. In 1882, the church purchased a small brick building at Pierce Street and Glen Avenue from the German Progress Society. The structure, used as a hall and then as a German School, was the congregation’s place of worship for several years. In 1883, the first parsonage was built next to the church.
In 1893, a new church facility was constructed at the same site at a cost of $6,000. In 1906, the old parsonage was replaced by a large two-story house built at a cost of $3,100. The church basement was remodeled in 1946, and a new gas furnace and fully equipped kitchen were added. In 1962, the congregation purchased a home on Locust Lodge and converted the old parsonage into a Sunday school annex.
In 1968, the Evangelical United Brethren merged with the Methodist denominations, forming the United Methodist Church. The Methodist Home Mission Board donated five acres along Highway 92 to Salem for a building site for a new church facility. Ground was broken in September 1968, and the building was dedicated on Sept. 7, 1969. A new parsonage was built across from the church.
During Streyffeler’s ministry (1972-1985), Salem began a bus ministry and purchased art glass windows for the sanctuary. During part of the 1970s and ‘80s, Lewis Central Community Schools held kindergarten and first grade classes at Salem. The church’s bell ministry was started during the Rev. Ron Blix’s ministry. Nester and the Rev. Bill Poland started small-group ministry, and worship teams were formed. The Rev. Tony Pulatie (1998-2000) oversaw efforts to raise money for a building project. Orchestra ministries began at this time, along with new Christmas traditions.
The building campaign came to fruition during Weesner’s years at Salem (2000-2010). The main entrance was moved, and new offices, music rehearsal rooms, a remodeled kitchen and new basement area became part of the facility. A new parsonage was purchased and the former one rented out. New ministries included community potato drops, Angel Food Ministry, Walk to Emmaus, Grow a Row and the Jesus and Me children’s worship ministry.
In 2001, the Manna Faith Community was launched in the Manawa area. It progressed from worship and family activities in the park to a modular building that hosts a weekly message and meal and children’s activities several times a week.
During the ministry of the Rev. Les Green (2010-2016), Salem began helping to support Care & Share and initiated community Christmas concerts featuring a combined orchestra, choir and bell choirs. Since Northcutt came in 2016, the sanctuary has been updated with pew restoration, new carpet and new lighting and projection lighting. Worship was expanded with Breathe, a Wednesday night service. SPARK groups have been ignited, and the church was opened up as a shelter during this year’s floods. Mission efforts continued through United Methodist Women, the Sleeping Bag Project, mission trips, local charity support and off-site vacation Bible school.
Those who plan to attend the dinner are asked to make reservations by calling the church at 712-366-1408.
