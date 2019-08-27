Here’s a week-by-week look at the Iowa Hawkeyes’ schedule:
MIAMI (OHIO)
When: Aug. 31, Iowa City
Storyline: Former Hawkeye cornerback Manny Rugamba returns to Kinnick for his first game with the Redhawks, who will be breaking in a new quarterback.
RUTGERS
When: Sept. 7, Iowa City
Storyline: Ottumwa native Chris Ash in the hot seat, his fourth season as the Scarlet Knights’ coach beginning with an 11-game losing streak.
IOWA STATE
When: Sept. 14, Ames
Storyline: With 16 returning starters, Matt Campbell and the Cyclones seek the program’s first home win in the Cy-Hawk series since 2011.
MIDDLE TENN. STATE
When: Sept. 28, Iowa City
Storyline: Replacing four-year starting quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Blue Raiders visit Michigan and host Duke before visiting Iowa.
MICHIGAN
When: Oct. 5, Ann Arbor
Storyline: The Hawkeyes have won five of their last six games against the Wolverines, slipping past by a combined 23 points.
PENN STATE
When: Oct. 12, Iowa City
Storyline: Penn State’s five-game win streak against Iowa is the Hawkeyes’ longest active losing streak to any Big Ten opponent.
PURDUE
When: Oct. 19, Iowa City
Storyline: No Hawkeye opponent in 2018 gained more than the 434 yards Purdue piled up in its 38-36 victory over Iowa last season, 333 coming through the air.
NORTHWESTERN
When: Oct. 26, Evanston
Storyline: Iowa fumbled the ball away on its final two carries in a 14-10 loss in ’18, extending the Wildcats’ series win streak to three by an average of six points.
WISCONSIN
When: Nov. 9, Madison
Storyline: Nate Stanley returns to his home state for the final time in his college career, a place where the Hawkeyes mustered 66 total yards in ’17.
MINNESOTA
When: Nov. 16, Iowa City
Storyline: Iowa’s defense lived in the Minnesota backfield in last year’s 48-31 win, finishing with seven tackles for a loss and five sacks.
ILLINOIS
When: Nov. 23, Iowa City
Storyline: The Hawkeyes haven’t lost to the Fighting Illini at Kinnick Stadium since 1999 and have won 10 of the last 11 games in the series.
NEBRASKA
When: Nov. 29, Lincoln
Storyline: Beyond winning the past four Heroes Games, Iowa has outscored Nebraska 122-51 in its last three visits to Memorial Stadium.
For more information in Iowa’s roster and upcoming game schedule, go online to hawkeyesports.com.
