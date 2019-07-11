Abraham Lincoln completed a three-game season sweep over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.
But the final win was without a doubt the most meaningful.
The Lynx outscored the Yellow Jackets 8-6 to advance out of the Class 5-A Region quarterfinal and into a matchup with No. 1 ranked Waukee (36-3) in a semifinal Saturday.
But it wasn’t easy. T.J. scored four runs in the seventh inning to avoid what looked like would be a blowout loss.
Lincoln coach Candice Hughes said it’s tough to beat a rival three straight times.
“I always tell the girls right now, ‘This is why you play the game,’ At the end of the season everybody’s really 0-0, Regionals start, and it doesn’t matter who you play; we usually have to play T.J., so it’s always good to beat them,” Hughes said.
Eighth-grader Holly Hansen got the win for Lincoln, starting in the circle as she had in the previous two wins over Jefferson, 7-5 and 10-0 June 20.
Hughes said she had confidence in Hansen, even during the four-run seventh.
“It’s nice to have a kid like Holly. She’s got ice in her veins. She’s just pretty calm, cool and collected for an eighth-grader. And we’re just really excited to see what she does in the next few years,” Hughes said.
Jefferson coach Amy Anderson said she wasn’t surprised to see her team’s last-inning surge as it faced elimination.
“That’s how we’ve been all year. We’ve got a really young team. A lot of freshmen and sophomores out here led by our senior in the circle (Caitlyn Jones).
“They’ve just got a lot of resiliency and a lot of fight in them to the end. They don’t ever give up,” Anderson said.
The Yellow Jackets got off to a fast start.
Jones scored two pitches into the game after she reached on an infield single to lead off the game.
She stole second on the next pitch and came all away around to score on the play on errors by AL catcher Sierrah Beaman and center fielder Madelyn Anderson-Trotter to put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0.
Natalie Arnold plated T.J.’s second run of the inning on an RBI single by Hannah Belt to make it 2-0.
A.L. went on top in the fourth inning with a five-run frame.
Rilee Filip and Jess Vrenick each scored on a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 2-2 before Kenadie Doty knocked in Bri Schiller with an RBI single to make it 3-2.
After the Lynx went up 3-2, Hansen and Doty scored on a passed ball and error by Yellow Jacket catcher Mirka Diaz to put the A.L. up 5-2.
Lincoln (7-25 overall) seemingly broke the game open with a three-run sixth to take an 8-2 lead, but Jefferson (7-22) tallied five hits in the following inning to make it close.
Doty said the challenge of knocking off the top-ranked team in the state Saturday is one the Lynx are willing to accept.
“Rankings don’t matter. We’ve got to stay out of our heads,” she said.
CB T.J. (7-22) 200 000 4—6 10 4
CB A.L. (7-25) 000 503 x—8 7 4
