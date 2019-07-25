Even the sunniest optimist would have to admit it wasn’t a great season for Council Bluffs softball.
None of the four schools won even one-quarter of their games. Lewis Central finished 9-28, Thomas Jefferson was 7-22, Abraham Lincoln 7-26 and St. Albert 4-29.
Yet there were some excellent individual performances around the city, and we’ll honor them today with the unveiling of The Daily Nonpareil’s All-City Softball Team.
The repeat selections are senior Caitlyn Jones of Thomas Jefferson along with sophomores Haley Bach of Lewis Central and Hannah Belt of Thomas Jefferson.
T.J., L.C. and Abraham Lincoln placed three players apiece on the All-City squad.
The Jackets added sophomore Lilly Thompson, while L.C. also contributed junior Presley Rodenburg and sophomore Taylor Elam. A.L.’s honorees are senior Rilee Filip, sophomore Sierrah Beaman and eighth-grader Holly Hansen.
St. Albert places senior Peyton Carman and junior Olivia Barnes on the 11-member team.
The city coaches will be counting on the eight underclassmen to help propel their programs to improved seasons in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.