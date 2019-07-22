First Team
P: TJ Chamberlain, Sr., SC Heelan; Trent Frerichs, Sr., SC North; Daniel Wright, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. C: Spencer Kleene, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. IF: Jared Sitzmann, Jr., SC Heelan; Mike Pithan, Sr., SC Heelan; Nate Zyzda, Sr., SC East; Nick Opsahl, Sr., SC North. OF: Ben Fichter, Jr., Abraham Lincoln; Christian Velasquez, Jr., SC Heelan; Colton DeRocher, Sr., SC East. UT: Alec Patino, Jr., SC East; Brant Hogue, Jr., SC Heelan.
Second Team
P: Alec Nieman, Sr., SC West; Noah McWilliams, Sr., SC East; Tyler Kjose, Jr., SC North. C: Hunter Krommenhoek, Sr., SC North. IF: Ryan Steinspring, Jr., Thomas Jefferson; Deric Fitzgerald, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Jesse Elgert, Sr., SC West; Ben Dixon, Jr., SC Heelan. OF: Grant Merk, Jr., Thomas Jefferson; Tyrell Blakey, Sr., SC North; Tyler Reiss, Sr., Abraham Lincoln. UT: Ray Ray Douglas, Sr., SC East; Hunter Nice, Sr., Abraham Lincoln.
