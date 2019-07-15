First Team
P: Chasity Johnson, Sr., SC East; Hailey Hoogers, Sr., SC North; Kenzie Foley, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. C: Emma Christensen, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. IF: Katlynn Tucker, Jr., SC East; Kylee Eickholt, Sr., SC North; Chloe Black, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Madelyn Mogensen, Sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. OF: Isabelle Hesse, So., SC North; Kenley Meis, 8th, SC Heelan; Whitney Schlotfeldt, Jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. UT: Caitlyn Jones, Sr., Thomas Jefferson; MacKayla Black, Fr., SC North.
Second Team
P: Holly Hansen, 8th, Abraham Lincoln; Riley Plantenberg, Sr., SC Heelan; Emily Persinger, Jr., SC West. C: Madi Van Dyke, Jr., SC East. IF: Olivia O’Brien, So., SC North; Courtney Johnson, So., SC North; Ellie Gengler, So., SC Heelan; Kylie Kerr, So., Sergeant Bluff-Luton. OF: Josie Blake, Jr., SC East; Emma LaFleur, Sr., SC Heelan; Hannah Belt, So., Thomas Jefferson. UT: Mariah Augustine, Fr., SC Heelan; Rilee Filip, Sr., Abraham Lincoln.
