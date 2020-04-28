Add three more former Iowa Western football players to a growing list of former Reivers getting a chance to try out for an NFL roster spot.
With offensive linemen Josh Knipfel and Anthony McKinney and cornerback Hakeem Bailey signing free agent contracts over the weekend, a total of 26 former Reivers have now received a crack at playing at the highest level over the program’s first 11 seasons.
Knipfel signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder played for the Reivers in 2016 before moving on to Iowa State. He finished his college career with 39 straight starts and honorable mention all-Big 12 honors in both his junior and senior years.
“Josh was kind of under recruited and turned down some FCS offers out of high school,” Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “He had a knee injury, so he didn’t get as heavily recruited, so to see him come here and play one year and then go to his dream school and be a three-year starter and now get his chance to play in the NFL, I’m happy for him and his family.”
McKinney signed with the Tennessee Titans. A 6-foot-8, 314-pounder who didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school, McKinney left IWCC after the 2017 season for TCU. He started a combined 20 games and played a total of 24 over his junior and senior seasons.
“Anthony didn’t play much high school football until much later in his high school career,” Strohmeier said. “He was a 6-6 wrestler, so he was really raw coming in. He developed and worked really hard. He got his chance with hard work.”
Bailey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. At 6-foot, 180 pounds, he played his redshirt freshman season in 2016 at Iowa Western before heading to West Virginia. He played three years at West Virginia, totaling 35 games with 21 starts, 134 career tackles and a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 first-team following both his junior and senior seasons.
“He came here because of academics and graduated in 18 months with a 3.4 GPA,” Strohmeier said. “He was really determined to get out academically and put himself in position to go play FBS ball. Now he has a chance in the league.
“He struggled in high school. To graduate here in 18 months, then be on the all-Big 12 academic team just shows that with putting in the time and effort academically, you can do it.”
Strohmeier is always proud to see a former player get an NFL chance. And it certainly helps on the recruiting front.
“It’s great for the program,” he said. “We promote it. We’re talking to kids right now, and those are some of the questions they ask. How many we send to Division I and how many can go to the NFL?”
