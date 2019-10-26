To say Iowa Western’s football team has endured a rollercoaster season would be accurate.
The Reivers were No. 2 in the NJCAA preseason rankings and won their season opener before dropping three straight and finding themselves unranked.
But now IWCC is on the rise again. Since suffering a 28-14 home loss to Garden City on Sept. 21, the Reivers (5-3) have won four straight over Dodge City, Ellsworth, Independence and Snow. They’ve outscored those opponents a combined 163-23 and now find themselves back in the NJCAA rankings at No. 13. They’ve done it despite dealing with a number of key injuries.
“It’s been amazing,” Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “When you’re dealing with 18-, 19-year-old kids that came here to win a national championship, then to lose three straight, you’re sitting at 1-3, and now to be 5-3, it says a lot about their character and fight. When you question kids in these situations, it shows that they’re about Iowa Western and have bought into this program.”
Iowa Western’s next test comes today on the road with a 1 p.m. clash against 17th-ranked Fort Scott (4-3). The Reivers will again be playing with only two healthy running backs in redshirt freshman Brian Snead and freshman Chandler Cotton. Sophomore ZaQuandre White and freshmen Jayson Murray and Sheldon Cage remain out with injuries. Snead and Cotton combined for 26 carries, 107 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 54-13 win over Snow.
IWCC will be without sophomore defensive lineman Otto Ulberg today after he suffered an injury last week; however, returning to the lineup after missing the previous four games is sophomore Perrion Winfrey.
Strohmeier has been pleased with his team’s approach in practice this week.
“I thought we had a good week,” he said. “Our guys are taking this as another challenge against another ranked team. We’re continuing to prove ourselves. I feel that we’re moving in the right direction.”
Strohmeier praised what he has seen from Fort Scott on film, and he’s familiar with some of their skill players. Sophomore tailback John Oliver leads the team with 482 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and sophomore wide receiver Jon Jiles has tallied 607 yards and four scores on the season.
The Greyhounds are a far better team than the one that finished 2-8 last season, Strohmeier said.
“It’s night and day from where they were last year,” he said. “It comes down to execution: Who’s going to execute the most, and who’s going to execute the best. We have a good plan going in, but they’re going to be fired up. They’re 4-3 with a lot of talent.”
Every win the Reivers have put together over their four-game winning streak has presented a different kind of challenge. Strohmeier is anxious to learn more about his team’s character after today’s game.
“We could’ve folded numerous times (this season), and they didn’t,” Strohmeier said. “They responded. That’s what I’m looking at. How are we going to respond now when we just beat a Snow team and now we’re going against another ranked team on the road.”
