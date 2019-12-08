When No. 4 Iowa Western takes the field at 11 a.m. for today’s Graphic Edge Bowl against eighth-ranked Hinds at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls, 29 days will have passed since the Reivers last played a game.
The team needed the break.
Injuries had hampered the Reivers over the course of the regular season. The long break helped the team get healthy and also made the team examine its appreciation of football.
“It rejuvenated them a little bit,” Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier said. “I gave them a week off. All they did was lift three days that week, and then they had Thanksgiving that they could go home if they wanted to. We gave them some time away from football. I thought this last week of practice was really good as far as the guys coming out with a bunch of energy and excitement of playing another game.”
Both players and coaches benefited from the 12 extra practices the bowl appearance afforded IWCC. The only down side to the time off may be that the Reivers were rolling at the end of the regular season as winners of seven straight to get to 8-3 on the season and back in the top five of the national rankings.
Despite playing no games, Strohmeier has been impressed with his team’s commitment and dedication during bowl prep.
“It’s really just their mindset and how they approach practice every day when you know you’re not playing for a month,” he said. “Really, we’re able to install our game plans. Any changes that we make game plan wise, it gave us a little extra time. Really, it was to fine tune the things that you can’t always do from a Tuesday through a Saturday. We get to do that now because we have the time.”
Likely no player on IWCC’s roster benefited more from the last month than quarterback Braydon Aker. The 6-foot-1 signal caller out of Baxter won his only start of the season in the regular season finale against Highland, a 27-22 triumph. Aker had only one week to learn that game plan; now, he’ll have four weeks of practice and direct instruction from the IWCC staff as the team’s starter today.
“This week, he took every rep in practice,” Strohmeier said. “It allows us to fine tune the game plan to help him. Sometimes, when you put in a backup quarterback, your game plan was for your starter and they may not be the same. This gave us time to really dial in and to see what he liked and what he felt comfortable doing.”
While Aker grasped the ins and outs of the IWCC offense, the defense has been prepping for a challenge of its own. Hinds (7-2) averages 27.1 points and 341 yards per game this season with its spread offense. Prior to losing to Mississippi Gulf Coast in the Oct. 24 regular season finale, Hinds had won five straight, averaging 34 points per game in those victories.
Hinds quarterback Elijah Walker has thrown for 1,452 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Running back Don Ragsdale has tallied 889 yards and eight scores on the ground, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
“We’ve played guys like this before, but we haven’t played in a month,” Strohmeier said. “Those are always the challenges.”
The Reivers have been good at responding to challenges all season. That’s the reason they’re playing in a bowl game today. A 1-3 start to the season turned around into a top-five ranking and a chance to play football in December.
“We had to turn a 180 real fast,” Strohmeier said. “As the season started going, we felt we had a shot. And to be No. 4 in the country, I’ve got to give my staff and the kids a lot of credit for buying in, staying the course and battling.”
