CHICAGO (AP) — Mitch Ballock hit five 3-pointers to reach 200 for his career and scored 19 points to lead a balanced attack in Creighton's 83-68 win over DePaul on Wednesday night.
With his shot from the right corner with 4 1/2 minutes to play, Ballock joined Kyle Korver and Ethan Wragge as Bluejays to reach that milestone as juniors.
Creighton pulled away in the second half when the Bluejays made 5 of 11 3-pointers and shot 56.6% overall. They were 5 of 14 from distance in the first half when they led just 37-34.
Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson added 14 points apiece for the Bluejays (15-5, 4-3 Big East Conference), Ty-Shon Alexander scored 12 and Christian Bishop 11. Marcus Zegarowski grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points.
Paul Reed had his 13th double-double of the season with 22 points and 12 rebounds plus three blocks for the Blue Demons (13-6, 1-5). Charlie Moore added 13 points and seven assists and Jalen Coleman-Lands had 11 points.
DePaul was just 3 of 16 behind the arc, 1 of 7 in the second half when the Blue Demons shot 41%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.