Iowa Western coach Scott Strohmeier recently considered the state of the Reivers’ health at the running back position.
He could only sigh with a slight smile in disbelief.
A position once full of depth and versatility is now depleted. Sophomore ZaQuandre White and freshman Sheldon Cage were both hurt in last week’s win over Independence and aren’t expected to play today. Freshman Jayson Murray will remain out as well with a shoulder injury.
The good news is that freshman Brian Snead, who also has missed time this season, will return to the backfield. Freshman Chandler Cotton will see his first action of the season in the backfield, and freshman Luke Waters, a St. Albert grad, who had to play tailback last week with White and Cage out, has also taken reps this week.
Questions surround the 18th-ranked Reivers’ backfield as they enter today’s 1 p.m. game against No. 9 Snow (Utah).
“All those running backs are different-styled running backs,” Strohmeier said. “We haven’t seen Chandler in any game situation, and Brian is coming off a concussion. He had a good first game, but hasn’t had an opportunity to do anything since then.”
A day off with a bye week was the original plan on IWCC’s schedule, but Strohmeier agreed to play Snow today as it was looking for another opponent.
The Badgers (4-2) have won two in a row. They’ll be well traveled when they arrive in Council Bluffs. They have a 15-hour bus ride to Iowa only four days after returning from a road win at ASA Miami.
Their offense is capable, averaging 371 yards (216 pass, 155 rush) and 25 points per game. Snow has played two quarterbacks — sophomore Braxton Kerr and freshman Garrison Beach. That pair has combined for 1,289 yards passing with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
“The thing with Snow is they’ve always been big and physical up front,” Strohmeier said. “They pound you a little bit. This year, their secondary and wide receiver corps is drastically improved.”
Today commences a difficult end-of-year stretch for the Reivers (4-3). Following Snow, IWCC plays No. 15 Fort Scott, No. 7 Butler and No. 12 Highland. That’s a difficult stretch for a team hoping to maintain the momentum created from a three-game winning streak as it attempts to become bowl eligible.
“We think we’re playing pretty good ball, it’s just the next step to it,” Stromeier said. “Every one of them is going to be difficult. It gives us the opportunity to prove that we’re a good football team with three losses.
“We’re still trying to get bowl eligible. We’ve still got things ahead of us, which is why we have to play extremely well to get that 12th game.”
Expect Reiver sophomore quarterback Cam Thomas to have a large role over the next month, especially given the state of IWCC’s backfield. He’s performed well over the last three weeks in wins over Dodge City, Ellsworth and Independence.
“There’s more that goes on his shoulders, and it has the last couple weeks, and I thought he played better,” Strohmeier said. “We turned the ball over a couple times last Saturday that I’d like to stay away from, but we have to put a little more on him and rely on him with his legs as well to alleviate some of our shortness at running back.”
The first test comes this afternoon.
“It’s good to be back home to see where we stand,” Strohmeier said. “I was pleased with the way we played against a good Independence team. We’re hoping to continue making strides.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.