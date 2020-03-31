A search for a new athletic director is underway at Iowa Western.
Jeremy Capo resigned from the position on March 19. IWCC president Dan Kinney has taken over the role on an interim basis until a full-time replacement is hired. Kinney was originally expected to retire as president in August but will remain at the school through the end of the year as a search for a new president and AD continues.
Capo’s departure comes as Iowa Western and schools across the country deal with the uncertainties that have come with the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Junior College Athletic Association canceled all spring sports earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Capo said he’s looking forward to the next opportunity for him and his family, adding that AD positions in Colorado and California have piqued his interest.
He departs proud of what was accomplished during his time in Council Bluffs.
“I think we’ve had an amazing four-year run here,” Capo said. “We’ve done some truly great things within the community and with our students. We helped them become better people. We raised the brand of Iowa Western, not just in the community but across the country. I’m just excited for the next great adventure.”
While the school is in search of a new athletic director, it will be doing so with the intent to continue competing at the NJCAA Division I level. Rumors had circulated on social media last week that the school was considering a move to the Division II level. However, Don Kohler, IWCC’s vice president of marketing and public relations, said those rumors are false.
“We’ve considered that in the past; we’ve had discussions internally about what Division II would look like because there are some colleges that we play against on an annual basis that are already D-II like Des Moines Area Community College, North Iowa Area Community College and Iowa Lakes,” Kohler said. “There are (a number) of schools that already play a D-II schedule. We’ve had those discussions before. We already play all of those teams. It’s a discussion phase, but we haven’t finalized anything.”
The notion of moving to Division II is considered by the IWCC administration from both a budgetary and logistical sense. Many teams within the state already compete at the DI-I level. But no change is in the plans for now.
“We have to petition the NJCAA to even do that,” Kohler added.
