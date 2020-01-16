WASHINGTON — No. 25 Creighton fell behind midway through the second half and its late rally fell short in an 83-80 defeat at Georgetown Wednesday night.
Juniors Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock combined for 11 straight points to help the Blue Jays erase a nine-point deficit down the stretch. The Jays trailed 74-72 with two minutes left and they even had one possession where they could have tied or taken the lead.
But Creighton couldn’t get over the hump.
A mid-range jumper from big man Omer Yurtseven, who had 20 points, pushed his team’s lead back to 76-72 with 1:35 left. Sophomore Mac McClung sealed Georgetown’s win with a short jumper, which made it 78-74 with 38 seconds remaining.
The Hoyas (12-6, 2-3) ended up scoring on seven of their final eight possessions. They consistently played through the post or attacked the paint off the dribble in the second half, what was a major reason for why they ended up shooting 56.3% from the floor after the break.
And when Georgetown made its run midway through the second half to create some cushion, the Jays weren’t able to keep up. The Hoyas put together a 14-6 run over an eight-possession span, turning a one-point lead into a 70-61 edge with 5:45 to go.
The Jays (13-4, 2-2) missed five of their six field goals and committed two turnovers during that defining stretch.
Sophomore Marcus Zegarowski led Creighton with 20 points. Junior Denzel Mahoney added 19 points off the bench.
