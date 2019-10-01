Creighton men’s soccer will look to extend win streak, take the next step against Green Bay
OMAHA — Creighton has won four consecutive matches, and it will look to extend that streak when it hosts Green Bay Tuesday at Morrison Stadium.
But the Jays know there’s still plenty to work on.
Each of their last four victories have been decided by just one goal. Their first three game-winners came in the 88th minute, 86th minute and the 106th minute — then on Saturday, CU struggled to put away Villanova despite having a man advantage for most of the second half.
“I thought our ability to manage the game left a lot to be desired,” Creighton coach Johnny Torres said after a 1-0 win.
The Jays (6-2-1) will get their next chance to take the next step Tuesday. The match against Green Bay (1-5-2) begins at 6 p.m.
They’ll be led by midfielder Yudai Tashiro, who earned the Big East’s offensive player of the week award Monday. Tashiro recorded an assist and scored the game-winning goal against Tulsa before assisting on the lone goal against the Wildcats.
Creighton volleyball holds steady in rankings after opening Big East play with two victories
OMAHA — After winning its first two matches of Big East play last weekend, Creighton remained at No. 14 in the updated coaches poll released Monday.
It’s the 44th consecutive week the Jays (9-3, 2-0) have been a top-25 team.
CU swept Villanova on Friday and won a four-set match over Georgetown on Sunday. It’ll play St. John’s and Seton Hall this weekend. The first edition of the much-anticipated showdown between Creighton and No. 10 Marquette is Oct. 12 in Milwaukee.
Baylor moved to No. 1 in the poll for the first time in school history. The Bears defeated CU on the season’s opening weekend. The Jays’ other two losses came against two other top-10 teams: No. 2 Nebraska and No. 8 Washington.
Creighton women earn first win over DePaul Saturday; continue Big East play on Thursday
The Creighton women snapped a two-game losing streak as the Bluejays opened Big East play with a 2-0 win over DePaul on Saturday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.
It was Creighton’s first win over DePaul. The Jays had been 0-6 against the Blue Demons.
Skylar Heinrich gave the Bluejays the lead midway through the first half when she scored from 10 yards out. It was the eighth goal of the season for the Elkhorn graduate.
DePaul outshot the Jays 13-7 after halftime, but Creighton was able to add an insurance goal with 12:45 left when Kylin Grubb scored off a rebound of a blocked shot.
Katie Sullivan made seven saves to earn the shutout.
Creighton continues Big East play Thursday at Xavier.
— Jon Nyatawa, BH News Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.