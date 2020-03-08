Twice already this season, Iowa Western’s 165-pound freshman Isaiah Crosby had faced Iowa Central’s Ashton Eyler, and twice Crosby took a loss.
But Crosby got a third shot at Eyler Saturday in the semifinal round at the NJCAA Wrestling Championships at the Mid-America Center. This time, Crosby got the job done.
Crosby earned a 5-3 decision over Eyler in the semis, then took a 6-4 decision against NIACC’s Christian Minto in the championship round to claim a national title.
Following his semifinal win, Crosby called his dad for a pre-finals pep talk, and it allowed the IWCC grappler to lock in mentally.
“Once I called my dad and talked to my dad, he got the nerves all out of me,” Crosby said. “It was really just go time after I got off the phone with him.”
Having lost twice to Eyler this season, Crosby knew it wasn’t a matter of form or technique he needed to adjust; rather, it came down to endurance.
“The first time, I was pretty gassed out,” he said. “My coaches went back and looked at the film and said we needed to focus on cardio, so that’s what we did leading up to (Saturday).
“The game plan was right; I just couldn’t go all three periods, so that’s what we changed in the semis. Just being able to attack the same legs and doing everything that we needed to do, but with a little better cardio than we did before.”
Iowa Western coach Josh Watts, who earlier this week was named NJCAA Regular Season Coach of the Year, commended Crosby for putting himself in the right position to succeed.
“He did a good job of keeping his feet moving, creating angles and maintaining position,” Watts said. “We knew in these last two matches that we had two very dangerous opponents in very different ways. We knew that we had to be disciplined and stick to the game plan. He did everything we asked him to do, and he came out a champ.”
Crosby’s title highlighted a productive weekend for the Reivers. He was one of five wrestlers to come away with all-American honors. He was joined by Ladamien Sturdivan (runner-up at 133 pounds), Chance Fry (sixth, 157), Josh McFarland (fourth, 184) and Dillyn Miller (sixth, 197).
“This team is a very close-knit team, and they fight for each other,” Watts said. “I think you saw a group of guys fighting for a common goal but also fighting for each other’s backs.
“I’m really proud of this group. We really set out to do the right things, live the right way, train the right way and act the right way, and they truly bought into that from day one. They produced great results because of it.”
