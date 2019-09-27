Iowa Western scored five goals by halftime Thursday. That proved to be all the offense the Reivers would need in a 5-0 triumph over North Iowa Area at the Reiver Sports Complex.
Moriah Lucas, Lina Jaime, Alexis Ashmore, Alexis Keller and Jamie Hackett tallied goals for IWCC, which improved to 6-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
“I thought it was good,” IWCC coach Adam Sanchez said. “We really built off that second half from our last game and carried it over into the first half of this game. That was the difference.
“We’re getting goals from a variety of players, and that’s good to see. They’re understanding the system and we’re getting people in different spots, and they’re getting into the areas where they can be dangerous from different positions. It’s really good to see us spreading it around.”
The Reivers have now allowed only one goal in their last three matches.
“They’re learning to understand each other’s play, and they’re covering for each other better. They’re looking at tendencies and understanding what they like to do. It’s them gelling and becoming a better unit defensively.”
North Iowa Area 0 0 — 0
Iowa Western (6-3, 3-0) 5 0 — 5
Goals: Moriah Lucas, Lina Jaime, Alexis Ashmore, Alexis Keller, Jamie Hackett. Assists: Alexis Keller.
