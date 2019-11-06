Iowa Western found itself staring at an 18-point first-half deficit Tuesday against Butler.
But the Reivers battled back in the second half and pulled out a 79-73 triumph in front of the home crowd at Reiver Arena.
“We got back to playing solid, team basketball,” IWCC coach Michael Johnette said. “We moved the ball well. We moved bodies well. We came in at halftime and talked about taking an easy breath and let’s play Iowa Western basketball in the second half.”
The Reivers settled down, outscoring Butler 50-32 over the final 20 minutes of the game.
Caleb Huffman led three Reivers in double figures with 24 points. Mal Pine finished with 14 and Jalen Dalcourt tallied 11.
“To have that kind of deficit and to have the resolve to come back from it, I’m very proud of how our guys continued to battle,” Johnette said. “Everyone that played in that basketball game helped that outcome.”
Butler (1-1) 41 32 — 73
Iowa Western (2-1) 29 50 — 79
IW: Josiah Strong 6, Caleb Huffman 24, Seneca Louis 6, Jalen Dalcourt 11, Mal Pine 14. Alec Spence 5, Kaleb Thonton 8, Damontrez Ruffin 5.
