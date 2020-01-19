Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...MOST AREAS WILL HAVE VERY COLD TEMPERATURES, BUT WINDS AROUND 10 MPH ACROSS SOUTHWEST IOWA HAS PROMPTED THE ISSUANCE OF A WIND CHILL ADVISORY OVERNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&