DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Drake University has announced receipt of a $5 million donation that will support the school's athletics and help fund programs to benefit rural communities.
The university said in a news release Tuesday that former DuPont Pioneer president and Drake University trustee Paul Schickler and his wife, Claudia, made the donation. Of the gift, $2 million will go to renovate the school's Knapp Center, where the Bulldogs' basketball games are held, and $1 million will go to the men's basketball program.
The other $2 million will go to "social, economic, development and conservation challenges facing rural America," the news release says. Drake's Agricultural Law Center will head that effort.
Details of the rural communities initiative will be announced at a later date.
