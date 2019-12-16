Mount Marty vs. Drake (8-3)
Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Drake Bulldogs will be taking on the Lancers of NAIA school Mount Marty. Drake lost 78-47 to Dayton in its most recent game.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: Roman Penn has averaged 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Liam Robbins is also a primary contributor, with 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.CLUTCH CHRIS: Chris King has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.
DID YOU KNOW: Drake went 9-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bulldogs put up 78.1 points per contest in those 12 games.
