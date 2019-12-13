Weather Alert

...ISOLATED SLICK ROADS POSSIBLE THIS MORNING... AT 635 AM CST, AN AREA OF LIGHT FREEZING RAIN, LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE, AND VERY LIGHT SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR WHITING TO 4 MILES WEST OF VALPARAISO. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WHILE THIS PRECIPITATION IS VERY LIGHT, IT MAY CAUSE SLICK SPOTS TO DEVELOP ON UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS THIS MORNING. THROUGH 9 AM, LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA, BLAIR, SCHUYLER, RALSTON, HARLAN, WAHOO, GRETNA, WEST POINT, ONAWA, DAVID CITY, MISSOURI VALLEY, VALLEY, TEKAMAH, STANTON AND LOGAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 125. INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 48. INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 430 AND 454.