POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Ian Corwin threw a career-high four touchdown passes and Drake won for the first time this season beating Marist 41-17 on Saturday.
Corwin led Drake (1-3, 1-0 Pioneer League) on a six-play, 59-yard scoring drive on the Bulldogs' first possession. A 22-yard touchdown pass to Devin Cates gave Drake a lead that was never challenged.
Corwin threw a 32-yard TD pass to Shane Feller for a 13-0 lead after one quarter. Drew Lauer ran it in from four-yards out to extend the lead to 20-3. Then Jeran Proctor intercepted Austin Day and returned it 54 yards to the Marist 21-yard line 19 seconds before halftime. Corwin quickly cashed in with a 17-yard pass to Cates and a four-yard scoring toss to Matt Hartlieb.
Corwin finished 20-of-29 passing for 255 yards. Feller finished with six receptions and 102 yards and Lauer had 15 carries for 75 yards.
Day finished with 221 yards passing with a touchdown and interception for Marist (1-3, 1-1).
