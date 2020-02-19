DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Roman Penn scored 18 points, including a jumper that put his team on top for good in overtime, as Drake narrowly beat Valparaiso 77-75 on Wednesday night.
The teams were tied 75-all when Penn hit a jumper that put the Bulldogs on top for good, 77-75, with three seconds remaining. Valparaiso's Donovan Clay missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Liam Robbins had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Drake (18-10, 8-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 15 points and six rebounds. D.J. Wilkins had 11 points.
Mileek McMillan scored a career-high 20 points for the Crusaders (14-14, 7-8). Javon Freeman-Liberty added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Clay had 15 points.
The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Crusaders with the win. Valparaiso defeated Drake 66-61 on Jan. 11. Drake matches up against Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Valparaiso plays Bradley at home on Saturday.
