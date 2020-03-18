DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Organizers announced Wednesday they had indefinitely postponed the Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines.
In a statement, Drake University said officials made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.
The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races.
Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it's safe for all participants.
