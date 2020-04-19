At some point during an athlete’s career, the question will be asked.
“How much do you want it?”
It could be referring to a personal or school record or accomplishing one in a game.
For former St. Albert and Northern Iowa football standout Jackson Scott-Brown, that question has been on his mind the last four months as he chases his pro football dreams.
Since UNI’s season ended in December, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive linemen has stayed in Cedar Falls to train for the next level of football. He finished his college career with 48 straight starts at left guard and as a member of the 2019 Walter Camp FCS All-American Team.
He’d love to hear his name called during next week’s NFL Draft, which will take place virtually Thursday through Saturday. And even if his name isn’t called, he still hopes to catch on with a team via free agency.
No matter what transpires over the next week, Scott-Brown is making sure that nobody can say he didn’t do everything in his power to make his pro football ambitions come true.
Northern Iowa’s pro day was originally scheduled for March 24 but was canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. Two weeks before, the UNI-Dome and other training facilities in Cedar Falls were shut down, meaning Scott-Brown had to get creative with his training.
He found a gym at which he previously interned to train one day. The next day, he and a teammate drove nearly two hours to the Iowa Central campus to train. He’s even collected weights that he installed in the garage of his Cedar Falls home so that he can keep working. That prep was put to good use for UNI’s virtual pro day, which was held March 24 in Waterloo.
“The people that will make it out of this and into the NFL are the people that are willing to drive across the state of Iowa to find a place to work out or drive across the state of Iowa to build equipment for a gym,” Scott-Brown said. “I think that might in the long run help us.
“It makes you appreciate it more. Things are changing every single day. It’s such a fluid process with everything. Knowing I’m safe and I have a place where I can train with all the parameters we need. It’s nice to have this opportunity, and it’s a blessing through all of this.”
Following the football season and after graduating with a degree in movement and exercise science, Scott-Brown put all his focus into taking care of his body and training for the NFL.
He hired an agent, who sent a video of Scott-Brown to all 32 NFL teams. He received feedback from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the primary team he’s been in contact with is the Detroit Lions, with whom he’s maintained contact since February.
That he has established a relationship with an NFL franchise is encouraging, especially given the unique adjustments necessary with COVID-19. Exposure is essential for draft hopefuls from smaller schools at the FCS level. Instead of an in-person pro day, where scouts can evaluate draft hopefuls more closely, film of both his recent training and game film from UNI will be used to judge Scott-Brown.
Scott-Brown is being realistic with his expectations.
“I’d love to be drafted, but I understand with the situation at hand that’s probably not going to happen,” he said. “Obviously, if I get drafted, that would be amazing. But when I sat down with people who are our NFL liaisons like our strength coach and Coach (Mark) Farley, they told me that they thought I would have a really good shot to be signed after the draft as a priority free agent.
“The minute the draft gets over until a couple weeks later, I can be signed to a 90-man roster as an undrafted free agent. That’s still my goal. My goal is to sign after the draft and find a team that’s interested in me and go from there. I just want an opportunity.”
Scott-Brown’s technique and proven track record as a great run blocker aren’t the only assets to his game. He also has unquestioned toughness. It’s the main reason he was able to start 48 straight games.
After redshirting his true freshman season in 2015, he underwent groin surgery in the spring of 2016, played his redshirt freshman season that fall, then underwent back surgery in December.
From that point on, he was a staple at practice and in the starting lineup for the Panthers every Saturday.
“You get hurt every game,” said Ryan Clanton, Northern Iowa’s run game coordinator and offensive line coach. “He’s battled through injuries. He hasn’t had anything that’s been crazy, but he’s battled through some tough stuff. The impressive thing about him is that he still practices every day. I don’t think he missed a practice his whole senior year. He could’ve said ‘Today is the day I’m not going to go hard’ or ‘I’m going to take today off.’ But he didn’t miss a practice, and that’s mental toughness.”
Scott-Brown has consistently shown he can get the most out of himself. It’s what made him an all-state selection at St. Albert and an All-American at the next level.
His ambition has guided him well, and it might next take him to NFL Sundays.
“Injuries suck and are obviously not what you want as a college athlete,” Scott-Brown said. “But it taught me how to take care of my body and utilize time management.
“It put things into perspective because it did take away football for a little bit. I missed that first spring ball I had here. It taught me how to want it even more.”
