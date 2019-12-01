Team Nebraska topped Team Iowa 28-17 Saturday in the River Battle Bowl at Wickersham Stadium.
The annual all-star football game features teams from the neighboring states.
In Saturday’s game, a pair of Aiden Oerter touchdown runs helped push Nebraska past Iowa. Oerter is from Nebraska’s Norris High School.
Glenwood senior John Palmer was named Team Iowa’s Defensive MVP after intercepting two passes in the game. Palmer helped Glenwood to a playoff berth this fall. The Rams finished the season 7-3 after falling to Norwalk.
“It was a very fun experience,” Palmer said during an interview on the River Battle Bowl’s Twitter page. “You never know how many more times you’re going to be able to play, so one more game that could be your last, it’s just fun being out here with everybody else with everybody doing what they love.”
Atlantic’s Tyler Moen was Team Iowa’s Offensive MVP after scoring a pair of touchdowns in the contest.
In addition to Palmer, area athletes taking part in Saturday’s game included Lewis Central’s Julian Brown and Trevor Griffin, Thomas Jefferson’s Jermaine Green, Glenwood’s Cole Mayberry and Dylan Hopp, Tri-Center’s Trevor Carlson and Treynor’s Brock Fox.
Nebraska 28
Iowa 17
I: Tyler Moen touchdown run
N: Evan Johnson run
I: Moen run
N: Jaylon Walker run
N: Aiden Oerter run
I: FG 49 Trent McCann
N: Oerter run
