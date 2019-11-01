Before playing a single game this season, Iowa Western’s men’s basketball team received an unfortunate lesson in dealing with adversity.
Sophomore Andre Silva, a 6-foot-9 forward who is the tallest player on the Reivers’ roster, suffered an ACL tear during fall workouts.
For a team that was already vertically challenged with a guard-heavy roster, Iowa Western must operate without one of its best rebounders and options on the post.
“Our identity has been determined for us,” Iowa Western coach Michael Johnette said. “We had one of our bigger pieces of the puzzle in the interior tear his ACL before the season started. That kind of changed how things were going to be defined individually as well as a group, but we’ve had some time to prepare for that. It changed a little of our identity. In some ways, we’re still forming it.”
Silva’s absence means certain players’ roles will grow slightly earlier than originally expected. Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald is among them. The 6-7 forward out of Las Vegas has shown promise along with moments to learn in the preseason.
Sophomore Caleb Huffman is the Reivers top returning scorer. The 6-4 guard from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, averaged 11.4 points per game in 2018 while shooting 41% from the field.
Josiah Strong, a 6-3 sophomore who transferred from the Naval Academy, will provide solid experience on the perimeter. He played in every game for Navy last season, averaging 10 minutes a game.
Jalen Dalcourt, a 6-2 guard, joins the program after playing last season at Tallahassee Junior College, where he averaged 11 points and four rebounds a game.
Seneca Louis is another individual who will see a larger role in Silva’s absence. The 6-6 forward hails from Richmond, Virginia.
The Reivers have plenty of talent on the perimeter. The question marks with this roster are closer to the basket.
“This was going to be a guard-oriented group,” Johnette said. “It was kind of built that way, but where we have to shore things up would be on the interior from a rebounding standpoint. That’s something that is one challenge that we’ll face as a group.”
While the Reivers may lack size, their guard-heavy lineups can create headaches for the opposition.
“We kind of shift down from positions; now we do have some skill level that’s a little different,” Johnette said. “A 2 guard is now a 3. And a 3 is now a 4. The benefit to that is that you have good pass-catch shooters at virtually every position. The challenge will be to make sure we’re not overwhelmed from a vertical standpoint and make sure we keep possessions low for other teams.”
Johnette will get a better sense of his team’s strengths and weaknesses following this weekend’s Colby Tip-Off Classic in Colby, Kansas. IWCC will open the season today against Northwest Kansas Technical College at 5:30 p.m. and will play event host Colby Saturday at 5 p.m.
“They come to work and have accepted their roles,” Johnette said. “The road goes up and down at times, but they have the mentality to weather the storm and see it through.”
