Another Reiver Arena thriller.
Caleb Huffman dunked as time expired to get Iowa Western past Southeastern Community College 75-74 in men's basketball action Wednesday night in Council Bluffs.
Trailing by one with five seconds left, Reiver guard Kaleb Thornton created dribble penetration before kicking the ball to Huffman, who got the rim and sent the Iowa Western faithful home happy.
"We knew the game would be won at the rim. Win or lose, we wanted to get to the rim there," Iowa Western head coach Michael Johnette said of the final seconds and Huffman's dunk. "And he did."
The five-minute overtime was back and forth, with the teams exchanging the lead seven times over the final 2:37 of game time.
Johnette credited both teams for a high level of offensive execution in the final minutes.
"The thing that was great about tonight’s game is neither team really lost the game. It came down to who had the ball last," he said. "The game wasn’t lost because of a mistake or a miss, it was won, because we had the ball last.
"That, to me, is just quality competition."
Huffman and Josiah Strong led Iowa Western in scoring with 20 points apiece, with both guards hitting three 3-pointers. Strong added 10 rebounds and three steals, while Huffman grabbed seven rebounds.
Johnette said both guards were patient for the Reivers, getting their shots in the flow of the offense. The coach said he stressed time of possession against Southeastern.
"Our question we kept asking them before the game, (Tuesday) in practice, during the game -- are we making them guard as long and as hard as they’re making us?" he said. "That patience in how the guys scored. Nobody forced shots."
Thornton added 10 points.
Johnette also recognized the work of big men Mal Pine and Bryce Fitzgerald.
"I thought they really set the tone in the interior and gave us a post presence we haven’t had at times this year," Johnette said, noting the Blackhawks like to get their buckets in the paint. "Those guys met the fight tonight."
The Reivers won their last home game in overtime as well, beating Marshalltown 86-81 on Jan. 15. In between those wins came a tough one -- Johnette credited his team for bouncing back after a 92-52 loss at NJCAA Division I No. 4 Indian Hills on Sunday.
Southeastern, out of Burlington, entered the game in first place in the Region XI conference.
"For us to respond, to pick ourselves back up, that’s all you can ask for as coaches," Johnette said.
Iowa Western returns to action on Saturday with a non-conference game at Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska. Tip off is at 4 p.m.
Southeastern (17-5) 36 28 10 -- 74
Iowa Western 30 34 11 -- 75
S: Boubacar Kamissoko 17, Diew Moses 2, Elias Ezenekwe 5, Aaris Bonds 14, Carlos Lemus Jr. 13, Camryn Weston 15, Gavin Kies 8.
IW: Josiah Strong 20, Kaleb Thornton 10, Caleb Huffman 20, Seneca Louis 5, Mal Pine 6, Alec Spence 2, Damontrez Ruffin 2, Jalen Dalcourt 9, Bryce Fitzgerald 1.
